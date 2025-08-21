Vergil Ortiz Jr faces Erickson Lubin in Fort Worth, TX in November

The next fight for Vergil Ortiz Jr. is confirmed against Erickson Lubin at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX, on November 8. Ortiz brings his interim WBC super welterweight title to the ring.

27-year-old Ortiz Jr. (23-0, 21 KOs) was last in action in February, defeating Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision. With the victory, the native of Grand Prairie, TX, made the first successful defense of the belt he claimed by majority decision against Serhii Bohachuk last August.

“I’m always happy to be a part of the fights that fans want to see,” said Vergil Ortiz Jr. “See you guys November 8!”

Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs) returned to the ring in May, scoring an 11th-round TKO over Ardreal Holmes Jr. Earlier in his career, the 29-year-old southpaw from Orlando, FL, unsuccessfully challenged Sebastian Fundora for the same strap and Jermell Charlo for the full title, losing both bouts by stoppage.

“I want to thank Golden Boy, PBC, and ProBox for making this happen,” said Erickson Lubin. “I think the fans are in for a treat. This is the moment I’ve been waiting for; this fight is about redemption, I’m back for everything.”

Earlier this month, Ortiz’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, said he ultimately wanted to see his fighter face off against Jaron Ennis.

The bouts featured on the Ortiz vs Lubin undercard, along with event details, including ticket information, are expected to be confirmed shortly.