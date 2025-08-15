Sebastian Fundora to face Keith Thurman in Las Vegas in October

Sebastian Fundora is reportedly set to face Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on October 25. The contest is expected to headline PBC PPV on Prime Video, with Fundora’s WBC super welterweight title on the line.

Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL, was in action in July at the same venue, where he dominated and stopped Tim Tszyu in seven rounds in their rematch. With the victory, the Coachella-based 27-year-old southpaw made the second successful defense of his title.

Former unified welterweight champion Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, FL, returned to the ring in March in Sydney, scoring a third-round stoppage of Brock Jarvis. The outing marked the 36-year-old’s first fight since February 2022, when he earned a unanimous decision over Mario Barrios.

ESPN reported Thursday that the Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman matchup is “confirmed,” citing sources, following a report from Boxing Scene. Premier Boxing Champions is expected to make a formal announcement.

A report earlier in August suggested a bout featuring Thurman against Vergil Ortiz Jr. (23-0, 21 KOs), the 27-year-old native of Dallas, Texas. Ortiz Jr. holds the WBC interim 154-pound belt. The matchup was expected to headline a PBC vs Golden Boy showdown.

Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya recently discussed his plans for Ortiz Jr., which include a potential clash with Jaron Ennis.