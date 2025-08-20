Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams rematch headlines Canelo-Crawford prelims

The rematch between Serhii Bohachuk and Brandon Adams has been confirmed, along with other bouts, for the Canelo vs Crawford prelims. The event takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13.

Adams (25-4, 16 KOs) of Lynwood, CA and Bohachuk (26-2, 24 KOs) of Ukraine first met in March 2021 in Puerto Rico, where Adams won the fight via eighth-round TKO. Their second encounter is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

LA-based Bohachuk has won two fights since losing his interim WBC super welterweight title by majority decision to Vergil Ortiz Jr. last August. In his previous outing in May, the 30-year-old Ukrainian defeated Mykal Fox by unanimous decision.

Going up against Adams, Bohachuk makes his middleweight debut and looks to take revenge.

Former title challenger Adams is coming off a defeat by split decision to Andreas Katzourakis last November. The defeat snapped his four-fight winning streak. Earlier in his career, the Whittier, CA-based 36-year-old challenged Jermall Charlo for the WBC middleweight title but dropped a unanimous decision.

Other Canelo vs Crawford prelims

Also confirmed for the Canelo vs Crawford prelims on Tuesday is a heavyweight bout between Ivan Dychko (15-0, 14 KOs) of Kazakhstan and Jermaine Franklin Jr (23-2, 15 KOs) of Saginaw, MI.

Reito Tsutsumi (26-2, 5 KOs) of Japan and Mexico’s Javier Martinez (10-1-1, 3 KOs) clash at super featherweight.

Sultan Almohamed (0-1) of Saudi Arabia meets Martin Caraballo (0-1) of Hollywood, FL at super lightweight.

Steven Nelson (20-1, 16 KOs) of Omaha, NE takes on Raiko Santana (12-4, 6 KOs) of Cuba at light heavyweight.

Additionally, Mexico’s Marco Verde (2-0, 1 KO) is scheduled to make his ring appearance at super middleweight against an opponent to be named.

The Canelo vs Crawford prelims air live on YouTube, leading to the main card on Netflix.

In the main event, Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) faces Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE. Two-time and current undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo makes the first defense of his title during his second reign. Crawford aims to become the undisputed champion in his third weight class.

Among the recently announced undercard bouts, Montreal-based Cameroonian-French Christian Mbilli (29-0, 24 KOs) defends his interim WBC super middleweight title against Guatemala’s Lester Martinez (19-0, 16 KOs).

The current Canelo vs Crawford lineup is as follows:

Main Card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford

Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez

Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas

Mohammed Alakel vs. John Ornelas

Prelims