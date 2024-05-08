Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr final pre-fight press conference video

Former world champions Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr battle it out live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, May 11 (ET). Ahead of the event, the athletes host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

Ukraine’s Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-division world champion and future hall of famer. George Kambosos Jr (21-2, 10 KOs) of Australia is a former unified lightweight champion. Both fighters look to once again get on top of the 135-pound division. The 12-round contest is set to crown a new IBF lightweight champion.

In the 10-round special feature on the card, British WBA bantamweight champion Nina Hughes (6-0, 2 KOs) defends her title against New Zealand-Australian former champion Cherneka Johnson (15-2, 6 KOs). In the 12-round co-feature, former world champions, Australia’s Andrew Moloney (26-3, 16 KOs) and Mexico’s Pedro Guevara (41-4-1, 22 KOs) go head to head for the interim WBC junior bantamweight belt.

The final Lomachenko vs Kambosos press conference airs on Thursday, May 9 at 12:30 pm AEST / 10:30 pm AWST (local time), which makes it 3:30 am BST in the UK. In the U.S., the press conference start time is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8 at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

The local date of the Lomachenko vs Kambosos clash in Australia is Sunday, May 12.