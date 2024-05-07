Lomachenko vs Kambosos: Redemption Road ‘The Path Back to Glory’ – Full Episode

The “Redemption Road” full episode titled “The Path Back to Glory” previews the world championship clash between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. The IBF lightweight contest airs live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, May 11 (ET).

The video covers the success of Ukraine’s two-time Olympic gold medalist, future hall of famer and three-division world champion, Lomachenko, and Australia’s former unified lightweight champion, Kambosos Jr. It also features commentary from current and former champions, and Top Rank fighters, including Seniesa Estrada, Mikaela Mayer, Shakur Stevenson, Teofimo Lopez, Keyshawn Davis and Bruce Carrington.

Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs), who made his pro boxing debut in 2013, has been on a mission to collect all four major belts and become the undisputed king. After landing the WBC, WBO and WBA lightweight belts, in October 2022 the Ukrainian star fought Teofimo Lopez, who at that time held the IBF strap. The fight for the undisputed title (or not as per Bad Left Hook, since the WBC title was held by Devin Haney, and a “Franchise” belt was on the line) ended in favor of Lopez, who took the win by unanimous decision.

In November 2021, Lopez dropped the unified titles by split decision against George Kambosos Jr (21-2, 10 KOs). The following June and October, the Sydney native fought Haney for the undisputed title twice, losing the first fight and the rematch by UD.

Last May, Haney faced Lomachenko and won the fight by unanimous decision. The latter believed the judges were wrong.

The fighters featured in “Redemption Road” talk about having a blemish on one’s resume. The bar was set high, when in August 2017, Floyd Mayweather Jr stopped former UFC champion Conor McGregor in the 10th round. With the victory, he set a new 50-0 record for the longest active unbeaten streak in a professional boxing career.

With Haney moving up a weight class, defeating Regis Prograis to secure the WBC junior welterweight belt and then dropping a majority decision against Ryan Garcia, the IBF lightweight title became vacant. Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr are now set to battle it out for the top spot with the winner taking the belt. The WBO strap is also vacant, while the WBA title is currently held by Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson is a reigning WBC champion.

The local date of the Lomachenko vs Kambosos showdown in Australia is Sunday, May 12.