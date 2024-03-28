Andrew Moloney faces Pedro Guevara in new Lomachenko vs Kambosos co-feature

Australian Andrew Moloney takes on Pedro Guevara of Mexico in a new co-feature to Lomachenko vs Kambosos live from RAC Arena in Perth, WA on Saturday, May 11 (ET). The pair battles it out for the vacant interim WBC junior bantamweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Moloney was originally scheduled to challenge Carlos Cuadras. The latter was forced to withdraw due to a torn Achilles suffered in training. He was replaced by Pedro Guevara.

Andrew Moloney (26-3, 16 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Judy Flores last December. The 33-year-old native of Mitcham, Victoria is a former WBA super flyweight titleholder.

Pedro Guevara (41-4-1, 22 KOs) is a former WBC light flyweight champion. In his previous bout in February, the Mazatlan, Sinaloa native earned a unanimous decision against Lamberto Macias. Last November, the 34-year-old fought Cuadras, but dropped a split decision.

“I’m grateful that Top Rank and my team were able to get such a great opponent so quickly and to still be fighting for the WBC interim world title,” Moloney said. “Guevara has only lost to world champions, and each of his defeats have come by either split or majority decision. I look forward to being the first person to beat him convincingly and making a massive statement.”

In the main event, future hall of famer and three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko of Ukraine takes on Australia’s former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the vacant IBF 135-pound title on the line.

In the third world title fight featured on the card, British Nina Hughes (6-0, 2 KOs) defends her WBA bantamweight belt against New Zealand-Australian former champion Cherneka Johnson (15-2, 6 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among other confirmed bouts for the event, Tokyo bronze medalist Imam Khataev (6-0, 6 KOs) goes up against Ricards Bolotņiks (20-7-1, 8 KOs) of Latvia in the eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Australian Lucas Browne (31-5, 27 KOs) meets Hemi Ahio (21-1, 16 KOs) of New Zealand in the eight-rounder at heavyweight. In the 10-rounder at heavyweight, Faiga Opelu (16-4-2, 12 KOs) of Samoa squares off against Joe Goodall (10-2-1, 9 KOs) of Australia.