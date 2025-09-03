Subscribe
Valdez vs Medina undercard and broadcast details confirmed

Oscar Valdez faces Richard Medina this Saturday, live from Nogales, Mexico

By Parviz Iskenderov
Canelo Alvarez and Oscar Valdez posing together in a boxing ring during training camp
Canelo Alvarez and Oscar Valdez pose together in a boxing ring during training camp | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Broadcast and undercard details have been confirmed for Oscar Valdez’s return to the ring against Richard “Ricky” Medina. The two fighters square off this Saturday, September 6, live from Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.

Mexico’s 34-year-old former two-division champion, Valdez (32-3, 24 KOs), looks to rebound from a stoppage defeat against Emanuel Navarrete last December. 24-year-old “Ricky” Medina (16-3, 9 KOs), of San Antonio, TX, is aiming for his second win in a row. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can watch Valdez vs Medina live on ESPN Deportes, Top Rank confirmed on Wednesday. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT.

The list of Valdez vs Medina undercard bouts includes:

  • Jose Ramirez Maciel (23-2, 12 KOs) vs. Jose Amaro Guerrero (12-0-1, 4 KOs), super bantamweight
  • Angel Patron Cruz (17-0, 12 KOs) vs. Carlos Vargas Jaquez (18-2, 13 KOs), super bantamweight
  • Ricardo Emmanuel Gonzalez Goy (9-0, 7 KOs) vs. Leobardo Quintana Sanchez (11-1, 5 KOs), super featherweight
  • Luis Corona Parra (5-0-1, 4 KOs) vs. Yohan Orduno (3-0, 3 KOs), 6 Rounds, super featherweight (swing bout)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

