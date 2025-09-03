Valdez vs Medina undercard and broadcast details confirmed

Broadcast and undercard details have been confirmed for Oscar Valdez’s return to the ring against Richard “Ricky” Medina. The two fighters square off this Saturday, September 6, live from Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.

Mexico’s 34-year-old former two-division champion, Valdez (32-3, 24 KOs), looks to rebound from a stoppage defeat against Emanuel Navarrete last December. 24-year-old “Ricky” Medina (16-3, 9 KOs), of San Antonio, TX, is aiming for his second win in a row. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can watch Valdez vs Medina live on ESPN Deportes, Top Rank confirmed on Wednesday. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT.

The list of Valdez vs Medina undercard bouts includes: