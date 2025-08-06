Oscar Valdez faces Richard Medina in Nogales, Mexico in September

Former two-division champion Oscar Valdez is set for his homecoming ring return against Richard Medina on September 6. The contest takes place at Domo Binacional in Nogales, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Valdez (32-3, 24 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time since last December, when he was stopped by Emanuel Navarrete in the sixth round of their rematch. Earlier in his career, the 34-year-old held the WBC super featherweight title and the WBO featherweight title.

“Ricky” Medina (16-3, 9 KOs) was last in action in late 2024, stopping Angel Hernandez Pillado in the third round. With that victory, the 24-year-old San Antonio native bounced back from two losses by decision against Jonathan Lopez and George Acosta.

“Oscar Valdez is a proud warrior, and this is a great opportunity for him to return home and prove he still has what it takes to contend at 130 pounds,” said Top Rank promoter Bob Arum. “Oscar has been with Top Rank since he turned pro, and we are in his corner as he attempts to become a three-time world champion.”

While the broadcast details are yet to be confirmed, the event poster shared by Top Rank features the ESPN KnockOut logo, suggesting the fight could air on that platform.