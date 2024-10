UFC Vegas 98 results: Royval vs Taira

Brandon Royval (16-7) faces Tatsuro Taira (16-0) in the UFC Vegas 98 main event live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on October 12. The contest pits Denver’s former title challenger and No. 1-ranked contender against the unbeaten No. 5 of Japan. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Brad Tavares (20-9) of Hawaii and Jun Yong Park (17-6) of Korea. Also on the card, a 172.5-pound catchweight bout between Chidi Njokuani (23-10, 1 NC) of Dallas, Texas and Jared Gooden (23-9) of Birmingham, Alabama.

Plus, Rafa Garcia (15-3) of Brawley, California takes on Grant Dawson (21-2-1) of Cambria, Wisconsin at lightweight. In addition, Alex Morono (24-10, 1 NC) of Houston, Texas goes up against Daniel Rodriguez (17-5) of Alhambra, California at welterweight.

UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira results

Get UFC Vegas 98: Royval vs Taira full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)

Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira

Brad Tavares vs. Jun Yong Park

Chidi Njokuani vs. Jared Gooden

Grant Dawson vs. Rafa Garcia

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Alex Morono

Prelims (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT)