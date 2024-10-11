Royval vs Taira on weight at UFC Vegas 98, three fighters miss, one fight canceled

Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira successfully weighed-in for their UFC Vegas 98 main event on October 12. Three fighters featured on the card missed weight. One fight was canceled.

Royval and Taira, both tipped the scales at 125.5 lbs for their five-round non-title bout at flyweight. Middleweights, Brad Tavares and Jun Yong Park showed 185 lbs and 185.5 lbs, respectively, for their co-main event.

Jared Gooden weighed-in at 172.5 lbs, missing the non-title welterweight limit by 1.5 lbs, for his bout against Chidi Njokuani, who was 170.5 lbs. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent, and the fight proceeds at catchweight.

Another contest now set at catchweight sees Dan Argueta, who was over the non-championship bantamweight limit by 2.5 lbs. His opponent Cody Haddon came in at 135 lbs. Argueta, who weighed-in at 138.5 lbs, also forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent, and the bout proceeds at catchweight.

The middleweight bout between Abdul Razak Alhassan and Josh Fremd has been canceled, as per UFC. The latter weighed-in at 189 lbs, missing the non-title limit by 3 lbs. His opponent hit the mark at 186 lbs.

The current UFC Vegas 98 lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Brandon Royval (125.5) vs. Tatsuro Taira (125.5)

Brad Tavares (185) vs. Jun Yong Park (185.5)

Chidi Njokuani (170.5) vs. Jared Gooden (172.5)*

Grant Dawson (156) vs. Rafa Garcia (154.5)

Daniel Rodriguez (170) vs. Alex Morono (170.5)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (186) vs. Josh Fremd (189)* – canceled

Preliminary Card

CJ Vergara (126) vs. Ramazonbek Temirov (125.5)

Jonathan Pearce (145) vs. Pat Sabatini (145)

Themba Gorimbo (170.5) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Junior Tafa (241) vs. Sean Sharaf (252)

Julia Polastri (115) vs. Cory McKenna (115)

Dan Argueta (138.5)* vs. Cody Haddon (135)

Clayton Carpenter (125.5) vs. Lucas Rocha (125.5)

*Missed weight