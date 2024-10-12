Subscribe
UFC Vegas 98 video: Junior Tafa TKO’s Sean Sharaf in second round

Junior Tafa returns to winning ways, Sean Sharaf unsuccessful in short notice UFC debut

By Parviz Iskenderov
Junior Tafa returned to winning ways on October 12 with a TKO against Sean Sharaf at UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira at Apex in Las Vegas. A tough bout was stopped by referee Mark Smith, who called it a day after a series of unanswered strikes from the New Zealand-born Australia-based heavyweight. The official time was 2:15 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, 28-year-old Tafa rebounded from a pair of defeats and improved to 5-3. Santa Ana’s 31-year-old Sharaf, who took the fight on a short notice, dropped to 4-1 and suffered his first career defeat.

In his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Junior Tafa said he missed his family. As for the first round that saw him in a bit of trouble, he said: “I just hurt my my leg, that’s all. I’ll be back.”

Tafa originally stepped in for Waldo Cortes-Acosta, and was expected to face Chris Barnett. The latter withdrew due to travel issued caused by Hurricane Milton, and was replaced by Sharaf.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

