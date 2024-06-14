Alex Perez vs Tatsuro Taira on weight at UFC Vegas 93, one fight canceled

UFC Fight Night: Perez vs Taira airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 15. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

In the main event, former flyweight title challenger Alex Perez of Hanford, California takes on Tatsuro Taira of Japan. Both fighters successfully made the non-championship weight limit, tipping the scales at 126 lbs.

In the co-main event at bantamweight, Douglas Silva de Andrade of Brazil goes up against Miles Johns of Newton, Kansas. The fighters also came in on weight, showing 136 lbs and 135 lbs, respectively.

Tagir Ulanbekov weighed-in at 129.5 lbs, missing the flyweight limit by 3.5 lbs. His opponent Joshua Van of Myanmar was 125.5 lbs. The fight was canceled.

Get UFC Vegas 93: Perez vs Taira full fight card and weights below.

UFC Vegas 93 fight card

Main card

Alex Perez (126) vs. Tatsuro Taira (126)

Douglas Silva de Andrade (136) vs. Miles Johns (135)

Lucas Almeida (146) vs. Timmy Cuamba (145)

Brady Hiestand (135) vs. Garrett Armfield (135.5)

Asu Almabayev (125.5) vs. Jose Johnson (126)

Josh Quinlan (169.5) vs. Adam Fugitt (170)

Preliminary card

Tagir Ulanbekov (129.5)* vs. Joshua Van (125.5)

Jimmy Flick (126) vs. Nate Maness (125.5)

Carli Judice (125.5) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (126)

Jeka Saragih (145) vs. Westin Wilson (146)

Melquizael Costa (145) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145.5)

Josefine Knutsson (114.5) vs. Julia Polastri (116)

*Ulanbekov missed weight. Fight canceled.