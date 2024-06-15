UFC Vegas 93 results: Perez vs Taira

UFC Fight Night: Perez vs Taira aka UFC Vegas 93 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 15.

The main event is a five-round bout at flyweight between former title challenger and No. 5 Alex Perez (25-8) of Hanford, California and unbeaten No. 15 Tatsuro Taira (15-0) of Japan. The co-main event is a bantamweight battle between Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5) of Brazil and Miles Johns (14-2, 1 NC) of Newton, Kansas.

I another U.S. vs Brazil matchup, Timmy Cuamba (8-2) takes on Lucas Almeida (14-3) at featherweight. Also on the card, Brady Hiestand (8-2) faces fellow-American Garrett Armfield (10-3) at bantamweight.

Plus, Asu Almabayev (19-2) of Kazakhstan and Jose Johnson 16-8) of the U.S. clash at flyweight. An all-American main card opener pits Josh Quinlan (6-2) against Adam Fugitt (9-4) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 93 live stream

MMA fans can stream UFC Vegas 93: Perez vs Taira live on ESPN+. The main card start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the prelims kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

UFC Fight Night: Perez vs Taira results

Get UFC Vegas 93: Perez vs Taira full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira, flyweight

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Miles Johns, bantamweight

Timmy Cuamba vs. Lucas Almeida, featherweight

Brady Hiestand vs. Garrett Armfield, bantamweight

Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Johnson, flyweight

Josh Quinlan vs. Adam Fugitt, welterweight

Preliminary card