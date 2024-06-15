Subscribe
UFC Vegas 93 results: Perez vs Taira

UFC Fight Night: Perez vs Taira live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Perez vs Taira aka UFC Vegas 93 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 15.

The main event is a five-round bout at flyweight between former title challenger and No. 5 Alex Perez (25-8) of Hanford, California and unbeaten No. 15 Tatsuro Taira (15-0) of Japan. The co-main event is a bantamweight battle between Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5) of Brazil and Miles Johns (14-2, 1 NC) of Newton, Kansas.

I another U.S. vs Brazil matchup, Timmy Cuamba (8-2) takes on Lucas Almeida (14-3) at featherweight. Also on the card, Brady Hiestand (8-2) faces fellow-American Garrett Armfield (10-3) at bantamweight.

Plus, Asu Almabayev (19-2) of Kazakhstan and Jose Johnson 16-8) of the U.S. clash at flyweight. An all-American main card opener pits Josh Quinlan (6-2) against Adam Fugitt (9-4) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 93 live stream

MMA fans can stream UFC Vegas 93: Perez vs Taira live on ESPN+. The main card start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the prelims kicking off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

UFC Fight Night: Perez vs Taira results

Get UFC Vegas 93: Perez vs Taira full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira, flyweight
  • Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Miles Johns, bantamweight
  • Timmy Cuamba vs. Lucas Almeida, featherweight
  • Brady Hiestand vs. Garrett Armfield, bantamweight
  • Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Johnson, flyweight
  • Josh Quinlan vs. Adam Fugitt, welterweight

Preliminary card

  • Jimmy Flick vs. Nate Maness, flyweight
  • Carli Judice vs. Gabriella Fernandes, women’s flyweight
  • Jeka Saragih vs. Westin Wilson, featherweight
  • Josefine Lindgren Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri, women’s strawweight
  • Melquizael Costa vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, featherweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

