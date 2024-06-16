Subscribe
UFC Vegas 93 video: Westin Wilson submits Jeka Saragih in first round

Westin Wilson defeats Jeka Saragih via armbar at UFC Fight Night: Perez vs Taira

By Parviz Iskenderov
Westin Wilson returned to winning ways, when he faced Jeka Saragih at UFC Fight Night: Perez vs Taira. The MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 15.

The American southpaw defeated his opponent of Indonesia forcing him to tap via armbar. The scheduled for three rounds featherweight bout was stopped at 1 minute and 49 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by submission, 35-year-old Westin Wilson improved to 17-9 and rebounded from a pair of defeats. 29-year-old Jeka Saragih dropped to 14-4.

“I normally don’t touch gloves, but I was like ‘you know what, he’s a nice kid I’m going to touch gloves’, because everybody gave me crap last time for not touching gloves. Well, last time I’m touching gloves,” Wilson said post-fight.

Get UFC Vegas 93: Perez vs Taira full card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

