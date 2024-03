UFC Vegas 89 results: Ribas vs Namajunas

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas aka UFC Vegas 89 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, March 23.

The main event is a five-round women’s flyweight bout between Brazil’s Amanda Ribas (13-4) and former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Karl Williams (9-1) of Atlanta, Georgia and New Zealand-Australian Justin Tafa (7-3, 1 NC).

Also on the card, AJ Dobson (7-2) faces Edmen Shahbazyan (12-4) in the all-American bout at middleweight. As well, South African bantamweight Cameron Saaiman (9-1) takes on unbeaten American Payton Talbott (7-0).

Plus, American Billy Quarantillo (18-5) and Morocco’s Youssef Zalal (13-5-1) clash at featherweight. In addition, Mexico’s Fernando Padilla (15-5) and Luis Pajuelo (8-1) of Peru go head to head at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 89 live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, March 23

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports

Date: Saturday, March 23 – Sunday, March 24

Main card: 2 am GMT

Prelims: 11 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, March 24

Main card: 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST

Prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs Namajunas from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas results

Get UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs Namajunas full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas, women’s flyweight

Karl Williams vs. Justin Tafa, heavyweight

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. AJ Dobson, middleweight

Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman, bantamweight

Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal, featherweight

Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo, featherweight

Preliminary card