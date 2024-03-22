Ribas vs Namajunas on weight at UFC Vegas 89, full card official

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, Amanda Ribas (13-4) of Brazil faces former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at women’s flyweight. Ribas weighed-in at 125.5 lbs. Namajunas showed the same.

In the co-main event, Karl Williams (9-1) of Atlanta, Georgia and New Zealand-Australian Justin Tafa (7-3, 1 NC) clash at heavyweight. The fighters tipped the scales at 264.5 lbs and 246.5 lbs, respectively.

Get UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs Namajunas full fight card and weights below.

UFC Vegas 89 fight card

Main card

Amanda Ribas (125.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (125.5)

Karl Williams (246.5) vs. Justin Tafa (264.5)

Edmen Shahbazyan (186) vs. AJ Dobson (185.5)

Payton Talbott (135.5) vs. Cameron Saaiman (135)

Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

Fernando Padilla (145) vs. Luis Pajuelo (145)

Preliminary card