UFC Vegas 88 results: Tuivasa vs Tybura

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura aka UFC Vegas 88 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, March 16.

The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between No. 9 Tai Tuivasa (15-6) of Australia and No. 10 Marcin Tybura of Poland. The co-main event is a welterweight bout between TUF 29 winner Bryan Battle (11-2) of the U.S. and Ange Loosa (10-3) of Congo.

Also on the card a light heavyweight bout between American Ovince Saint Preux (26-17) and Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-4) of Nigeria. As well, Christian Rodriguez (10-1) faces fellow-American Isaac Dulgarian (6-0) at featherweight.

Plus, Sweden’s Pannie Kianzad (17-7) takes on American Macy Chiasson (9-3) at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Gerald Meerschaert (35-17) and Bryan Barberena (18-11) square off in the all-American bout at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 88 live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, March 16

Main card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports

Date: Saturday, March 16

Main card: 11 pm GMT

Prelims: 8 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, March 17

Main card: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST

Prelims: 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura results

Get UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura, heavyweight

Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa, welterweight

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu, light heavyweight

Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian, featherweight

Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson, women’s bantamweight

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena, middleweight

Preliminary card