UFC Vegas 88 results: Tuivasa vs Tybura

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura aka UFC Vegas 88 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, March 16.
The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between No. 9 Tai Tuivasa (15-6) of Australia and No. 10 Marcin Tybura of Poland. The co-main event is a welterweight bout between TUF 29 winner Bryan Battle (11-2) of the U.S. and Ange Loosa (10-3) of Congo.
Also on the card a light heavyweight bout between American Ovince Saint Preux (26-17) and Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-4) of Nigeria. As well, Christian Rodriguez (10-1) faces fellow-American Isaac Dulgarian (6-0) at featherweight.
Plus, Sweden’s Pannie Kianzad (17-7) takes on American Macy Chiasson (9-3) at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Gerald Meerschaert (35-17) and Bryan Barberena (18-11) square off in the all-American bout at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Vegas 88 live stream
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, March 16
Main card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: TNT Sports
Date: Saturday, March 16
Main card: 11 pm GMT
Prelims: 8 pm GMT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, March 17
Main card: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST
Prelims: 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST
UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura results
Get UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura, heavyweight
- Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa, welterweight
- Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu, light heavyweight
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian, featherweight
- Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson, women’s bantamweight
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena, middleweight
Preliminary card
- Natan Levy vs. Mike Davis, catchweight (156.5 lbs)
- Josiane Nunes vs. Chelsea Chandler, women’s bantamweight
- Jafel Filho vs. Ode Osbourne, catchweight (137 lbs)
- Thiago Moises vs. Mitch Ramirez, lightweight
- Joshua Culibao vs. Danny Silva, catchweight (148.5 lbs)
- Cory McKenna vs. Jaqueline Amorim, women’s strawweight
- Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Chad Anheliger, bantamweight