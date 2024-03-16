Subscribe
Jafel Filho submits Ode Osbourne in first round at UFC Vegas 88

Jafel Filho defeats Ode Osbourne via rear-naked choke at UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jafel Filho earned his second win by submission in row when he faced Ode Osbourne at UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura. The MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16.

The Brazilian flyweight forced his opponent of Jamaica to tap via rear-naked choke. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 27 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, 30-year-old Jafel Filho improved to 16-3. Ode’ Osbourne dropped to 12-7, 1 NC and suffered his second straight defeat.

Get UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura full card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

