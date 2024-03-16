Mike Davis submits Natan Levy in second round at UFC Vegas 88

Mike Davis came out on top against Natan Levy when the pair battled it out at UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura. The contest headlined the preliminary card live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16.

The pair squared off at 156.5-pound catchweight, as Levy missed the required non-title lightweight limit. Davis claimed the win arm-triangle choke. The official time was 1 minute and 43 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by submission, Mike Davis improved to 11-2. The 31-year-old native of South Cairo, New York recored his fourth win in a row.

Natan Levy dropped to 8-2. France-born Israeli 32-year-old got his two-fight winning streak snapped.

Get UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura full card results.