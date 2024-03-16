Subscribe
Mike Davis submits Natan Levy in second round at UFC Vegas 88

Mike Davis defeats Natan Levy via arm-triangle choke at UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura

By Parviz Iskenderov
Mike Davis came out on top against Natan Levy when the pair battled it out at UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura. The contest headlined the preliminary card live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16.

The pair squared off at 156.5-pound catchweight, as Levy missed the required non-title lightweight limit. Davis claimed the win arm-triangle choke. The official time was 1 minute and 43 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by submission, Mike Davis improved to 11-2. The 31-year-old native of South Cairo, New York recored his fourth win in a row.

Natan Levy dropped to 8-2. France-born Israeli 32-year-old got his two-fight winning streak snapped.

Get UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura full card results.

