Tuivasa vs Tybura on weight at UFC Vegas 88, three fighters miss

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa goes up against Poland’s Marcin Tybura. Both fighters made the required 266 lbs non-championship limit. Tuivasa weighed-in at 265.5 lbs. Tybura showed 247 lbs.

In the co-main event, Bryan Battle of the US and Congo’s Ange Loosa go head to head at welterweight. The fighters weighed-in at 170 lbs and 171 lbs, respectively.

Natan Levy missed the lightweight limit showing 156.5 lbs for his bout against Mike Davis, 155 lbs. He is fined 20 percent of his purse and the bout proceeds at catchweight.

Chelsea Chandler missed the women’s bantamweight limit, coming at 137 lbs. Her opponent Josiane Nunes was 135 lbs. She is fined 20 percent of her purse and the bout also proceeds at catchweight.

Danny Silva showed 148.5 lbs, missing the featherweight limit. His opponent Joshua Culibao came in at 146 lbs. He is fined 20 percent and the bout proceeds at catchweight.

Get UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura full fight card and weights below.

UFC Vegas 88 fight card

Main card

Tai Tuivasa (265.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (247)

Bryan Battle (170) vs. Ange Loosa (171)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)

Isaac Dulgarian (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (145)

Macy Chiasson (135.5) vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)

Bryan Barberena (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Preliminary card

Natan Levy (156.5)* vs. Mike Davis (155)

Josiane Nunes (135) vs. Chelsea Chandler (137)**

Jafel Filho (125.5) vs. Ode Osbourne (125.5)

Joshua Culibao (146) vs. Danny Silva (148.5)***

Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Cory McKenna (115.5)

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Mitch Ramirez (155.5)

Chad Anheliger (135) vs. Charalampos Grigoriou (136)

*Levy missed the lightweight limit

**Chandler missed the women’s bantamweight limit

***Silva missed the featherweight limit