UFC 333 main event: Alex Volkanovski faces Movsar Evloev

Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Movsar Evloev in the main event of UFC 333 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24.

Volkanovski (28-4) makes his second title defense during his second reign following a unanimous decision victory over Diego Lopes at UFC 325 in February.

Unbeaten Evloev (20-0) makes his first title challenge after winning a title eliminator by majority decision against Lerone Murphy at UFC London in March.

The promotion announced Volkanovski vs Evloev as the UFC 333 main event, along with other matchups, during the UFC 330 broadcast on Saturday.

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The co-main event is a trilogy bout between current bantamweight champion Petr Yan (20-5) and former champion Merab Dvalishvili (21-5) of Georgia.

Dvalishvili won their first, non-title bout by unanimous decision in March 2023. Yan avenged the loss last December at UFC 323, dethroning Dvalishvili by unanimous decision to become a two-time champion.

Other bouts on the UFC 333 card include:

Lone’er Kavanagh (10-2) vs. Ramazan Temirov (20-3), flyweight

Alexander Volkov (40-11) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (14-3-1), heavyweight

Arnold Allen (21-4) vs. Aaron Pico (14-5), featherweight

Dominick Reyes (16-5) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (16-1), light heavyweight

Abus Magomedov (29-7-1) vs. Cam Rowston (15-3), middleweight

Nikita Krylov (31-12) vs. Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev (10-0), middleweight

Grant Dawson (24-3-1) vs. Nurullo Aliev (12-0), lightweight

The promotion also announced the main event for UFC Fight Night on September 26 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. The bantamweight contest features Mexico’s Raul Rosas Jr. (12-1) taking on Brazil’s Raoni Barcelos (22-5).

Rosas Jr. earned his fifth straight victory at UFC 326 in March, scoring a unanimous decision over Rob Font.

Barcelos secured his fifth win in a row at UFC Vegas 116 in April, defeating Montel Jackson by split decision.

Other matchups across both cards are expected to be announced shortly.