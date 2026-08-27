UFC Vegas 121 fight card confirmed with Rosas Jr vs Barcelos in main event

Eleven bouts have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos on Saturday, September 26, at META Apex in Las Vegas.
- The previously announced main event is a bantamweight bout between Mexico’s Raul Rosas Jr. (12-1) and Brazil’s Raoni Barcelos (22-5).
The card will stream live on Paramount+, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.
Advertisement
Also on the card are two The Ultimate Fighter 34 finals.
- Mehemmedeli Osmanli (12-1) of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan’s Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu (10-3) square off at bantamweight.
- A strawweight bout pits Melissa Amaya (8-0) of Spokane, Washington, against Brazil’s Tina Black (15-4).
Other bouts include:
- Norma Dumont (13-3) vs. Ailin Perez (13-2), bantamweight
- Montel Jackson (15-4) vs. Ricky Simon (22-7-1), bantamweight
- Rodolfo Bellato (13-3-1, 1 NC) vs. Christian Edwards (8-5), light heavyweight
- Rodolfo Vieira (11-5) vs. Robert Bryczek (18-7), middleweight
- Brady Hiestand (9-2) vs. Rinya Nakamura (10-1), bantamweight
- Josiah Harrell (11-1) vs. Elves Brener (16-6), lightweight
- John Castaneda (21-8-1) vs. Alatengheili (17-10-2), bantamweight
- Vanessa Demopoulos (11-8) vs. Yazmin Jauregui (11-2), strawweight
The promotion also recently announced a change to the Noche UFC 3 main event, as Brazil’s Jean Silva (17-3) now faces Jose Delgado (12-2) of Yuma, Arizona. Delgado replaces the initially announced Yair Rodriguez (20-5, 1 NC) of Mexico, who withdrew due to injury.