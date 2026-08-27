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UFC Vegas 121 fight card confirmed with Rosas Jr vs Barcelos in main event

The card also features two TUF 34 finals, as Mehemmedeli Osmanli faces Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu and Melissa Amaya meets Tina Black

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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UFC Octagon setup inside arena
UFC Octagon setup at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 9, 2025. Photo by FIGHTMAG

Eleven bouts have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos on Saturday, September 26, at META Apex in Las Vegas.

  • The previously announced main event is a bantamweight bout between Mexico’s Raul Rosas Jr. (12-1) and Brazil’s Raoni Barcelos (22-5).

The card will stream live on Paramount+, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

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Also on the card are two The Ultimate Fighter 34 finals.

  • Mehemmedeli Osmanli (12-1) of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan’s Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu (10-3) square off at bantamweight.
  • A strawweight bout pits Melissa Amaya (8-0) of Spokane, Washington, against Brazil’s Tina Black (15-4).

Other bouts include:

  • Norma Dumont (13-3) vs. Ailin Perez (13-2), bantamweight
  • Montel Jackson (15-4) vs. Ricky Simon (22-7-1), bantamweight
  • Rodolfo Bellato (13-3-1, 1 NC) vs. Christian Edwards (8-5), light heavyweight
  • Rodolfo Vieira (11-5) vs. Robert Bryczek (18-7), middleweight
  • Brady Hiestand (9-2) vs. Rinya Nakamura (10-1), bantamweight
  • Josiah Harrell (11-1) vs. Elves Brener (16-6), lightweight
  • John Castaneda (21-8-1) vs. Alatengheili (17-10-2), bantamweight
  • Vanessa Demopoulos (11-8) vs. Yazmin Jauregui (11-2), strawweight

The promotion also recently announced a change to the Noche UFC 3 main event, as Brazil’s Jean Silva (17-3) now faces Jose Delgado (12-2) of Yuma, Arizona. Delgado replaces the initially announced Yair Rodriguez (20-5, 1 NC) of Mexico, who withdrew due to injury.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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