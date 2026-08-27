Sebastian Fundora faces Ermal Hadribeaj in October

The next fight for Sebastian Fundora has been confirmed for Saturday, October 17, against Ermal Hadribeaj. The location and venue for the bout are expected to be determined shortly.

Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) announced the matchup via social media.

The card will stream live on DAZN and TNT Sports.

Advertisement

Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs), 28, of West Palm Beach, Florida, makes the fourth defense of his WBC super welterweight title. In his previous outing in March, the Coachella-based southpaw defeated Keith Thurman by sixth-round TKO.

Miami-based Hadribeaj (23-0-1, 8 KOs) of Albania was last in action in May, when he scored a unanimous decision against Bakary Samake. With the victory, the 32-year-old southpaw won the WBC 154-pound title eliminator.

BoxRec, as of writing, lists Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, as the venue for the showdown. The Las Vegas Review-Journal, meanwhile, reports that the fight will take place at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Further event details are expected to follow shortly.