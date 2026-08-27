WBO approves Navarrete vs Foster unification, winner must face Suarez

Emanuel Navarrete and O’Shaquie Foster are expected to square off in a super featherweight championship unification with three belts on the line.

WBO President Gustavo Olivieri posted on social media that the organization approved an exception for the bout, with the condition that the winner face mandatory challenger Charly Suarez (19-0, 11 KOs) of the Philippines.

The matchup was reported earlier this month to take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio on October 24, but the official announcement has yet to be made.

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Mexico’s three-division champion Navarrete (40-2-1, 33 KOs) holds the unified WBO and IBF titles, while Foster (25-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas, is the reigning WBC champion.

The WBO previously ordered negotiations for Navarrete and Suarez to square off in a rematch, but the contest has yet to come together.

“Please be advised that the WBO World Championship Committee has unanimously approved an exception allowing WBO Jr. Lightweight Champion Emanuel Navarrete to pursue the WBO/IBF/WBC Unification Championship against O’Shaquie Foster prior to discharging his mandatory obligation,” Olivieri wrote.

“As a condition of this approval, the winner must next face the WBO Mandatory Challenger within 180 days following the Unification Championship Contest.”

“The Committee’s official ruling, including all applicable terms and conditions, will be published accordingly.”

Further details are expected to follow shortly.