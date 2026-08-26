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Live results: Nikita Tszyu faces Ben Mahoney in IBF title eliminator

Nikita Tszyu and Ben Mahoney square off in an IBF super welterweight title eliminator at the GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Australia

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Nikita Tszyu faces Ben Mahoney in an all-Australian IBF super welterweight title eliminator tonight (August 26) at the GCCEC on the Gold Coast, QLD.

  • Sydney’s 28-year-old southpaw Tszyu (12-0, 10 KOs) is currently ranked No. 5 by the IBF. Gold Coast’s 31-year-old Mahoney (17-0-1, 9 KOs) is ranked No. 9.
  • The reigning IBF champion at 154 lbs is Josh Kelly (19-1-1, 9 KOs), 32, of Sunderland, England.

How to watch: Live on Kayo Sports and Main Event in Australia and DAZN internationally, starting at 7:00 p.m. AEST (5:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. BST).

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The undercard includes:

  • Middleweight bout between Blake Wells (13-2, 5 KOs) and Callum Peters (8-0, 7 KOs).
  • Light heavyweight contest between Kirra Ruston (9-0, 9 KOs) and Saundre Simmons (9-0, 9 KOs).
  • Middleweight matchup between Koen Mazoudier (15-4-1, 6 KOs) and Sam Beck (8-1, 5 KOs).
  • Heavyweight battle between Brandon Grach (6-1, 4 KOs) and Ike Pluto (5-3, 1 KO).

Tszyu vs Mahoney results

Main card

(7:00 p.m. AEST / 5:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. BST)

  • Nikita Tszyu vs. Ben Mahoney
  • Blake Wells vs. Callum Peters
  • Kirra Ruston vs. Saundre Simmons
  • Koen Mazoudier vs. Sam Beck
  • Brandon Grach vs. Ike Pluto

Prelims

Live
  • Max Reeves vs. Oliver Firth
  • Rahim Mundine vs. Jae Larsen
  • Vegas Larfield vs. Jubert Buhat
  • Luke Williams vs. Prem Rungtiwa

Swing bouts

  • Louise Creaven def. Thanchanok Phanan by TKO (R3, 0:30)
  • Callum Young vs. Octavio Soares

Tszyu vs Mahoney live blog

Louise Creaven stops Thanchanok Phanan in third round

In one of the swing bouts, Louise Creaven (6-2) defeats Thanchanok Phanan (21-16, 13 KOs) by third-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 0:30 of the round.

Full Fight: Tszyu vs Diaz

Watch Nikita Tszyu’s previous fight against Oscar Diaz in May.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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