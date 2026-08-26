Live results: Nikita Tszyu faces Ben Mahoney in IBF title eliminator

Nikita Tszyu faces Ben Mahoney in an all-Australian IBF super welterweight title eliminator tonight (August 26) at the GCCEC on the Gold Coast, QLD.
- Sydney’s 28-year-old southpaw Tszyu (12-0, 10 KOs) is currently ranked No. 5 by the IBF. Gold Coast’s 31-year-old Mahoney (17-0-1, 9 KOs) is ranked No. 9.
- The reigning IBF champion at 154 lbs is Josh Kelly (19-1-1, 9 KOs), 32, of Sunderland, England.
How to watch: Live on Kayo Sports and Main Event in Australia and DAZN internationally, starting at 7:00 p.m. AEST (5:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. BST).
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The undercard includes:
- Middleweight bout between Blake Wells (13-2, 5 KOs) and Callum Peters (8-0, 7 KOs).
- Light heavyweight contest between Kirra Ruston (9-0, 9 KOs) and Saundre Simmons (9-0, 9 KOs).
- Middleweight matchup between Koen Mazoudier (15-4-1, 6 KOs) and Sam Beck (8-1, 5 KOs).
- Heavyweight battle between Brandon Grach (6-1, 4 KOs) and Ike Pluto (5-3, 1 KO).
Tszyu vs Mahoney results
Main card
(7:00 p.m. AEST / 5:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. BST)
- Nikita Tszyu vs. Ben Mahoney
- Blake Wells vs. Callum Peters
- Kirra Ruston vs. Saundre Simmons
- Koen Mazoudier vs. Sam Beck
- Brandon Grach vs. Ike Pluto
PrelimsLive
- Max Reeves vs. Oliver Firth
- Rahim Mundine vs. Jae Larsen
- Vegas Larfield vs. Jubert Buhat
- Luke Williams vs. Prem Rungtiwa
Swing bouts
- Louise Creaven def. Thanchanok Phanan by TKO (R3, 0:30)
- Callum Young vs. Octavio Soares
Tszyu vs Mahoney live blog
Louise Creaven stops Thanchanok Phanan in third round
In one of the swing bouts, Louise Creaven (6-2) defeats Thanchanok Phanan (21-16, 13 KOs) by third-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 0:30 of the round.
Full Fight: Tszyu vs Diaz
Watch Nikita Tszyu’s previous fight against Oscar Diaz in May.
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