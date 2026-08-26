Live results: Nikita Tszyu faces Ben Mahoney in IBF title eliminator

Nikita Tszyu faces Ben Mahoney in an all-Australian IBF super welterweight title eliminator tonight (August 26) at the GCCEC on the Gold Coast, QLD.

Sydney’s 28-year-old southpaw Tszyu (12-0, 10 KOs) is currently ranked No. 5 by the IBF. Gold Coast’s 31-year-old Mahoney (17-0-1, 9 KOs) is ranked No. 9.

The reigning IBF champion at 154 lbs is Josh Kelly (19-1-1, 9 KOs), 32, of Sunderland, England.

How to watch: Live on Kayo Sports and Main Event in Australia and DAZN internationally, starting at 7:00 p.m. AEST (5:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. BST).

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The undercard includes:

Middleweight bout between Blake Wells (13-2, 5 KOs) and Callum Peters (8-0, 7 KOs).

Light heavyweight contest between Kirra Ruston (9-0, 9 KOs) and Saundre Simmons (9-0, 9 KOs).

Middleweight matchup between Koen Mazoudier (15-4-1, 6 KOs) and Sam Beck (8-1, 5 KOs).

Heavyweight battle between Brandon Grach (6-1, 4 KOs) and Ike Pluto (5-3, 1 KO).

Tszyu vs Mahoney results

Main card

(7:00 p.m. AEST / 5:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. BST)

Nikita Tszyu vs. Ben Mahoney

Blake Wells vs. Callum Peters

Kirra Ruston vs. Saundre Simmons

Koen Mazoudier vs. Sam Beck

Brandon Grach vs. Ike Pluto

Prelims

Live

Max Reeves vs. Oliver Firth

Rahim Mundine vs. Jae Larsen

Vegas Larfield vs. Jubert Buhat

Luke Williams vs. Prem Rungtiwa

Swing bouts

Louise Creaven def. Thanchanok Phanan by TKO (R3, 0:30)

Callum Young vs. Octavio Soares

Tszyu vs Mahoney live blog August 26, 2026 2:53 AM EDT Louise Creaven stops Thanchanok Phanan in third round In one of the swing bouts, Louise Creaven (6-2) defeats Thanchanok Phanan (21-16, 13 KOs) by third-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 0:30 of the round. August 26, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Full Fight: Tszyu vs Diaz Watch Nikita Tszyu’s previous fight against Oscar Diaz in May.