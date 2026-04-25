UFC Vegas 116 live results: Sterling beats Zalal by decision – Video

Aljamain Sterling faces Youssef Zalal in a featherweight bout, headlining UFC Fight Night on Saturday, April 25, at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 116.

Former bantamweight champion Sterling (25-5) of Uniondale, New York, is coming off a decision victory over Brian Ortega last August at UFC Shanghai. Morocco’s Zalal (18-5-1) defeated Josh Emmett by first-round submission last October, securing his eighth win in a row.

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The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Norma Dumont (13-2) and Joselyne Edwards (17-6). Dumont of Brazil aims for her seventh consecutive victory, having taken a decision over Ketlen Vieira last November. Panama’s Edwards submitted Nora Cornolle in the second round in February, recording her fourth win in a row.

See the full fight card results below.

UFC Vegas 116 results

Main card

Aljamain Sterling def. Youssef Zalal by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-45)

Joselyne Edwards def. Norma Dumont by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Rafa Garcia def. Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Davey Grant def. Adrian Luna Martinetti by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Raoni Barcelos def. Montel Jackson by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Ryan Spann def. Marcus Buchecha by KO (punches, R2, 2:10)

Prelims

Eric McConico def. Rodolfo Vieira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jackson McVey def. Sedriques Dumas by submission (brabo choke, R1, 2:14)

Michelle Montague def. Mayra Bueno Silva by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Cody Durden def. Jafel Filho by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Francis Marshall def. Lucas Brennan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Victor Valenzuela def. Max Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Talita Alencar def. Julia Polastri by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Vegas 116 live blog April 26, 2026 12:17 AM EDT Post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. April 26, 2026 12:16 AM EDT Aljamain Sterling defeats Youssef Zalal by decision Aljamain Sterling (26-5) defeats Youssef Zalal (18-6-1) by unanimous decision at featherweight. All three judges scored the fight 49-45. April 25, 2026 10:43 PM EDT Joselyne Edwards defeats Norma Dumont by decision Joselyne Edwards (18-6) defeats Norma Dumont (13-3) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, 30-27. April 25, 2026 10:24 PM EDT Rafa Garcia defeats Alexander Hernandez by decision Rafa Garcia (19-4) defeats Alexander Hernandez (18-9) by unanimous decision at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, 30-27. April 25, 2026 9:37 PM EDT Davey Grant defeats Adrian Luna Martinetti by decision Davey Grant (18-8) defeats Adrian Luna Martinetti (17-2) by unanimous decision in a bantamweight bout. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. April 25, 2026 9:05 PM EDT Raoni Barcelos defeats Montel Jackson by decision Raoni Barcelos (22-5) defeats Montel Jackson (15-4) by split decision in a bantamweight bout. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, 29-28. April 25, 2026 8:31 PM EDT Ryan Spann KOs Marcus Buchecha in second round Ryan Spann (24-11) defeats Marcus Buchecha (5-3-1) by second-round knockout with punches at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:10 of the round. April 25, 2026 8:04 PM EDT Eric McConico defeats Rodolfo Vieira by decision Eric McConico (11-4-1) defeats Rodolfo Vieira (11-5) by unanimous decision at middleweight. After three rounds, all three judges scored the fight 29-28. April 25, 2026 7:58 PM EDT Jackson McVey submits Sedriques Dumas in first round Jackson McVey (7-2) defeats Sedriques Dumas (10-5) by first-round submission at middleweight. The finish came via brabo choke at 2:14 of the round. April 25, 2026 7:25 PM EDT Michelle Montague defeats Mayra Bueno Silva by decision Michelle Montague (8-0) defeats Mayra Bueno Silva (10-7-1) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. After three rounds, the judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28. April 25, 2026 7:02 PM EDT Cody Durden defeats Jafel Filho by decision Cody Durden (18-10-1) defeats Jafel Filho (17-5) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. April 25, 2026 6:34 PM EDT Francis Marshall defeats Lucas Brennan by decision Francis Marshall (10-3) defeats Lucas Brennan (11-3) by unanimous decision at lightweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. April 25, 2026 6:05 PM EDT Victor Valenzuela defeats Max Griffin by decision Victor Valenzuela (14-4) defeats Max Griffin (20-13) by unanimous decision at welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. April 25, 2026 5:36 PM EDT Talita Alencar defeats Julia Polastri by decision Talita Alencar (8-1-1) defeats Julia Polastri (14-6) by unanimous decision at strawweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. April 25, 2026 4:39 PM EDT UFC Vegas 116 – Fighter Faceoffs The fight action at UFC Vegas 116 starts at the top of the card. In case you missed it – watch the final fighter faceoffs from the weigh-ins below. April 25, 2026 12:00 AM EDT How to watch and start time UFC Vegas 116 airs live on Paramount+. The main card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.