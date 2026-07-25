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UFC Abu Dhabi results: Magomed Ankalaev faces Bogdan Guskov

UFC Fight Night features former light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev facing Bogdan Guskov in Abu Dhabi

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Former light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev faces Bogdan Guskov in the main event of UFC Fight Night on July 25, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

  • Ankalaev (20-2-1, 1 NC) comes off a first-round stoppage defeat to Alex Pereira in their rematch at UFC 320 last October.
  • Guskov (18-3-1) of Uzbekistan was last in action last December at UFC 323, when he fought Jan Blachowicz to a majority draw.

Guskov was originally scheduled to face Blachowicz in a rematch a week later. He stepped in to fight Ankalaev, whose original opponent, Khalil Rountree Jr., withdrew due to injury.

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The co-main event is a flyweight bout between Australia’s Steve Erceg (14-4) and Uzbekistan’s Ramazan Temirov (19-3).

  • Former title challenger Erceg aims for his third straight win, having defeated Tim Elliott by unanimous decision in May.
  • Temirov hasn’t fought since last May, when he scored a unanimous decision over Charles Johnson, recording his 11th consecutive victory.

How to watch: UFC Abu Dhabi streams live on Paramount+, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT.

UFC Abu Dhabi results

Main card (12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT)

  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov
  • Steve Erceg vs. Ramazan Temirov
  • Islam Dulatov vs. Wellington Turman
  • Magomed Zaynukov vs. Damian Rzepecki
  • Rizvan Kuniev vs. Tyrell Fortune
  • Abubakar Vagaev vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev

Prelims (9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT)

  • Valter Walker vs. Thomas Petersen
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Muhammad Said
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Sam Patterson
  • Ismael Bonfim vs. Axel Sola
  • Magomed Tuchalov vs. Brendson Ribeiro
  • Nurullo Aliev vs. Mike Davis
  • Cody Gibson vs. Abdul Hussein
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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