UFC Abu Dhabi results: Magomed Ankalaev faces Bogdan Guskov

Former light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev faces Bogdan Guskov in the main event of UFC Fight Night on July 25, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
- Ankalaev (20-2-1, 1 NC) comes off a first-round stoppage defeat to Alex Pereira in their rematch at UFC 320 last October.
- Guskov (18-3-1) of Uzbekistan was last in action last December at UFC 323, when he fought Jan Blachowicz to a majority draw.
Guskov was originally scheduled to face Blachowicz in a rematch a week later. He stepped in to fight Ankalaev, whose original opponent, Khalil Rountree Jr., withdrew due to injury.
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The co-main event is a flyweight bout between Australia’s Steve Erceg (14-4) and Uzbekistan’s Ramazan Temirov (19-3).
- Former title challenger Erceg aims for his third straight win, having defeated Tim Elliott by unanimous decision in May.
- Temirov hasn’t fought since last May, when he scored a unanimous decision over Charles Johnson, recording his 11th consecutive victory.
How to watch: UFC Abu Dhabi streams live on Paramount+, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT.
UFC Abu Dhabi results
Main card (12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT)
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov
- Steve Erceg vs. Ramazan Temirov
- Islam Dulatov vs. Wellington Turman
- Magomed Zaynukov vs. Damian Rzepecki
- Rizvan Kuniev vs. Tyrell Fortune
- Abubakar Vagaev vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev
Prelims (9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT)
- Valter Walker vs. Thomas Petersen
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Muhammad Said
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Sam Patterson
- Ismael Bonfim vs. Axel Sola
- Magomed Tuchalov vs. Brendson Ribeiro
- Nurullo Aliev vs. Mike Davis
- Cody Gibson vs. Abdul Hussein