BKFC Uruguay live results: Gaston Reyno faces Josh Krejci

Gaston “Tonga” Reyno faces Josh Krejci in a lightweight bout, headlining BKFC Fight Night on July 25, live from Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay’s Reyno (3-0) comes off a second-round stoppage victory over Dusty Sparks at BKFC 85 last December.

Missouri-based Krejci (2-2) won his previous bout last April at BKFC Omaha by first-round TKO against Austin Peterson.

The event marks the promotion’s debut in Uruguay.

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The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between two newcomers: Brazil-based Emiliano Nielli of Uruguay and Guido Cannetti of Argentina.

The featured fight is a heavyweight contest between Mexico’s Javier Torres and Argentina’s Luis Jimenez.

How to watch: BKFC Uruguay streams live on BKFC App at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

BKFC Uruguay results

Main card

Gaston Reyno vs. Josh Krejci

Guido Cannetti vs. Emiliano Nielli

Javier Torres vs. Luis Jimenez

Marilyn Contin vs. Gisela Luna

Nicolas Ezequiel Jara vs. Ramon Mascarena

Nicolas Mujica vs. Gonzalo Diaz Arredondo

Franco Perochena vs. Harel Nicodella

Giuliana Cosnard vs. Jacqueline Ayala

Prelims

Nicolas Acevedo vs. Victor Luis Borda

Gonzalo Barrera vs. Joel Dorado

Leandro Torres vs. Gonzalo Jara

BKFC Uruguay live blog July 25, 2026 5:20 AM EDT Countdown to BKFC Uruguay Watch Countdown to BKFC Uruguay, followed by the free prelims below.