BKFC Uruguay live results: Gaston Reyno faces Josh Krejci

Gaston “Tonga” Reyno faces Josh Krejci in a lightweight bout, headlining BKFC Fight Night on July 25, live from Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay.
- Uruguay’s Reyno (3-0) comes off a second-round stoppage victory over Dusty Sparks at BKFC 85 last December.
- Missouri-based Krejci (2-2) won his previous bout last April at BKFC Omaha by first-round TKO against Austin Peterson.
The event marks the promotion’s debut in Uruguay.
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The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between two newcomers: Brazil-based Emiliano Nielli of Uruguay and Guido Cannetti of Argentina.
The featured fight is a heavyweight contest between Mexico’s Javier Torres and Argentina’s Luis Jimenez.
- How to watch: BKFC Uruguay streams live on BKFC App at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
BKFC Uruguay results
Main card
- Gaston Reyno vs. Josh Krejci
- Guido Cannetti vs. Emiliano Nielli
- Javier Torres vs. Luis Jimenez
- Marilyn Contin vs. Gisela Luna
- Nicolas Ezequiel Jara vs. Ramon Mascarena
- Nicolas Mujica vs. Gonzalo Diaz Arredondo
- Franco Perochena vs. Harel Nicodella
- Giuliana Cosnard vs. Jacqueline Ayala
Prelims
- Nicolas Acevedo vs. Victor Luis Borda
- Gonzalo Barrera vs. Joel Dorado
- Leandro Torres vs. Gonzalo Jara
BKFC Uruguay live blog
Countdown to BKFC Uruguay
Watch Countdown to BKFC Uruguay, followed by the free prelims below.
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