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BKFC Uruguay live results: Gaston Reyno faces Josh Krejci

BKFC Fight Night: Reyno vs Krejci marks the promotion's debut in Uruguay

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Gaston Reyno and Josh Krejci at the BKFC Uruguay weigh-in
Gaston Reyno and Josh Krejci at the weigh-in in Montevideo, Uruguay, on July 24, 2026. Photo by BKFC
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Gaston “Tonga” Reyno faces Josh Krejci in a lightweight bout, headlining BKFC Fight Night on July 25, live from Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay.

  • Uruguay’s Reyno (3-0) comes off a second-round stoppage victory over Dusty Sparks at BKFC 85 last December.
  • Missouri-based Krejci (2-2) won his previous bout last April at BKFC Omaha by first-round TKO against Austin Peterson.

The event marks the promotion’s debut in Uruguay.

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The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between two newcomers: Brazil-based Emiliano Nielli of Uruguay and Guido Cannetti of Argentina.

The featured fight is a heavyweight contest between Mexico’s Javier Torres and Argentina’s Luis Jimenez.

  • How to watch: BKFC Uruguay streams live on BKFC App at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

BKFC Uruguay results

Main card

  • Gaston Reyno vs. Josh Krejci
  • Guido Cannetti vs. Emiliano Nielli
  • Javier Torres vs. Luis Jimenez
  • Marilyn Contin vs. Gisela Luna
  • Nicolas Ezequiel Jara vs. Ramon Mascarena
  • Nicolas Mujica vs. Gonzalo Diaz Arredondo
  • Franco Perochena vs. Harel Nicodella
  • Giuliana Cosnard vs. Jacqueline Ayala

Prelims

  • Nicolas Acevedo vs. Victor Luis Borda
  • Gonzalo Barrera vs. Joel Dorado
  • Leandro Torres vs. Gonzalo Jara

BKFC Uruguay live blog

Countdown to BKFC Uruguay

Watch Countdown to BKFC Uruguay, followed by the free prelims below.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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