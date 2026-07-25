PFL Washington DC live results: Thad Jean faces Ernesto Rodriguez

Thad Jean and Ernesto Rodriguez clash for the vacant PFL welterweight title at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C., tonight, Saturday, July 25.

Haiti’s Jean (10-0) comes off a unanimous decision victory over Logan Storley last year to win the PFL welterweight tournament.

Cuba’s Rodriguez (11-1) won his previous bout in March by majority decision against Masayuki Kikuiri.

Rodriguez took the fight on short notice, replacing originally scheduled opponent Shamil Musaev, who withdrew due to weight-cut complications.

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The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Australia’s Tyson Pedro (10-6) and Brazil’s Rafael Xavier (14-9).

Also on the card is a light heavyweight matchup between Sullivan Cauley (8-2) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Rasul Magomedov (9-0) of Bahrain.

Plus, a welterweight contest pits Congo’s Eliezer Kubanza (8-1) against Ukraine’s Chris Mixan (7-2).

How to watch: PFL Washington DC streams live on ESPN at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on the ESPN App.

PFL Washington DC results

Main card (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)

Thad Jean vs. Ernesto Rodriguez

Tyson Pedro vs. Rafael Xavier

Sullivan Cauley vs. Rasul Magomedov

Eliezer Kubanza vs. Chris Mixan

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Bryce Meredith vs. Michael Cyr

Nkosi Ndebele vs. Brandon Davis

Chad Yard vs. Coby Bradford

Noah Hermosillo vs. Jacob Pais

PFL Washington DC live blog July 25, 2026 4:30 AM EDT Full Fight: Thad Jean vs Logan Storley In case you missed it, watch the full fight between Thad Jean and Logan Storley as they battle in the 2025 PFL Welterweight Tournament Final.