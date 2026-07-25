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PFL Washington DC live results: Thad Jean faces Ernesto Rodriguez

PFL Washington DC features Thad Jean vs Ernesto Rodriguez for the vacant PFL welterweight title

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Thad Jean and Ernesto Rodriguez at the PFL Washington DC weigh-in
Thad Jean and Ernesto Rodriguez at the weigh-in in Washington, D.C., on July 24, 2026. Photo by PFL
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Thad Jean and Ernesto Rodriguez clash for the vacant PFL welterweight title at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C., tonight, Saturday, July 25.

  • Haiti’s Jean (10-0) comes off a unanimous decision victory over Logan Storley last year to win the PFL welterweight tournament.
  • Cuba’s Rodriguez (11-1) won his previous bout in March by majority decision against Masayuki Kikuiri.

Rodriguez took the fight on short notice, replacing originally scheduled opponent Shamil Musaev, who withdrew due to weight-cut complications.

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The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Australia’s Tyson Pedro (10-6) and Brazil’s Rafael Xavier (14-9).

Also on the card is a light heavyweight matchup between Sullivan Cauley (8-2) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Rasul Magomedov (9-0) of Bahrain.

Plus, a welterweight contest pits Congo’s Eliezer Kubanza (8-1) against Ukraine’s Chris Mixan (7-2).

  • How to watch: PFL Washington DC streams live on ESPN at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on the ESPN App.

PFL Washington DC results

Main card (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)

  • Thad Jean vs. Ernesto Rodriguez
  • Tyson Pedro vs. Rafael Xavier
  • Sullivan Cauley vs. Rasul Magomedov
  • Eliezer Kubanza vs. Chris Mixan

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Bryce Meredith vs. Michael Cyr
  • Nkosi Ndebele vs. Brandon Davis
  • Chad Yard vs. Coby Bradford
  • Noah Hermosillo vs. Jacob Pais

PFL Washington DC live blog

Full Fight: Thad Jean vs Logan Storley

In case you missed it, watch the full fight between Thad Jean and Logan Storley as they battle in the 2025 PFL Welterweight Tournament Final.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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