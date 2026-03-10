UFC Vegas 115 fight card: Moicano vs Duncan headlines 13 bouts

A total of 13 bouts are confirmed for UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan, aka UFC Vegas 115. The event takes place at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4.
Atop the fight card, former UFC lightweight title challenger and No. 10-ranked contender Renato Moicano of Brazil takes on Chris Duncan of Scotland. The co-main event features an all-Brazilian strawweight bout between No. 3-ranked contender Virna Jandiroba and No. 7-ranked Tabatha Ricci.
The promotion made the announcement on Tuesday.
36-year-old Moicano (20-7-1) comes off two defeats last year – a unanimous decision loss to Beneil Dariush in June and a first-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev in a title fight in January.
Moicano was scheduled to face former Brian Ortega in a rematch at last Saturday’s UFC 326, but Ortega withdrew due to injury, and the bout was canceled.
32-year-old Duncan (15-2) is seeking his fifth consecutive win, having defeated Terrance McKinney by first-round submission in December.
37-year-old Jandiroba (22-4) dropped a unanimous decision to Mackenzie Dern in a rematch last October in her bid to claim the title.
31-year-old Ricci (12-3) stopped Amanda Ribas in the second round in July to return to winning ways.
The UFC Vegas 115 card also includes:
- Ethyn Ewing (8-2) vs. Rafael Estevam (14-0), bantamweight
- Lando Vannata (12-7-2) vs. Darrius Flowers (12-8-1), lightweight
- Charles Radtke (11-5) vs. Jose Henrique Souza (8-1), welterweight
- Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (8-0) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (17-9 1NC), light heavyweight
- Tommy McMillen (9-0) vs. Manolo Zecchini (11-4), featherweight
- Azamat Bekoev (20-4) vs. Tresean Gore (6-4), middleweight
- Jose Delano (16-3) vs. Robert Ruchala (11-2), featherweight
- Guilherme Pat (6-0) vs. Thomas Petersen (10-4), light heavyweight
- Alessandro Costa (14-5) vs. Stewart Nicoll (8-2), flyweight
- Alice Pereira (6-1) vs. Hailey Cowan (7-4), bantamweight
- Dione Barbosa (8-4) vs. Melissa Gatto (9-2), flyweight
The order of the bouts is expected to be confirmed shortly.