UFC Vegas 115 fight card: Moicano vs Duncan headlines 13 bouts

A total of 13 bouts are confirmed for UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan, aka UFC Vegas 115. The event takes place at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4.

Atop the fight card, former UFC lightweight title challenger and No. 10-ranked contender Renato Moicano of Brazil takes on Chris Duncan of Scotland. The co-main event features an all-Brazilian strawweight bout between No. 3-ranked contender Virna Jandiroba and No. 7-ranked Tabatha Ricci.

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The promotion made the announcement on Tuesday.

36-year-old Moicano (20-7-1) comes off two defeats last year – a unanimous decision loss to Beneil Dariush in June and a first-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev in a title fight in January.

Moicano was scheduled to face former Brian Ortega in a rematch at last Saturday’s UFC 326, but Ortega withdrew due to injury, and the bout was canceled.

32-year-old Duncan (15-2) is seeking his fifth consecutive win, having defeated Terrance McKinney by first-round submission in December.

37-year-old Jandiroba (22-4) dropped a unanimous decision to Mackenzie Dern in a rematch last October in her bid to claim the title.

31-year-old Ricci (12-3) stopped Amanda Ribas in the second round in July to return to winning ways.

The UFC Vegas 115 card also includes:

Ethyn Ewing (8-2) vs. Rafael Estevam (14-0), bantamweight

Lando Vannata (12-7-2) vs. Darrius Flowers (12-8-1), lightweight

Charles Radtke (11-5) vs. Jose Henrique Souza (8-1), welterweight

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (8-0) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (17-9 1NC), light heavyweight

Tommy McMillen (9-0) vs. Manolo Zecchini (11-4), featherweight

Azamat Bekoev (20-4) vs. Tresean Gore (6-4), middleweight

Jose Delano (16-3) vs. Robert Ruchala (11-2), featherweight

Guilherme Pat (6-0) vs. Thomas Petersen (10-4), light heavyweight

Alessandro Costa (14-5) vs. Stewart Nicoll (8-2), flyweight

Alice Pereira (6-1) vs. Hailey Cowan (7-4), bantamweight

Dione Barbosa (8-4) vs. Melissa Gatto (9-2), flyweight

The order of the bouts is expected to be confirmed shortly.