BKFC Newcastle live results: Lewis Garside faces Bradley Taylor

Lewis Garside faces Bradley Taylor for the BKFC UK bantamweight title tonight (Saturday, August 1) at Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, England.
- Garside (3-0) comes off a unanimous decision victory over Kieron Sewell at the previous event in Newcastle in March.
- Taylor (4-0) was last in action last December at BKFC Derby, where he defeated Brian Hyslop, also by unanimous decision.
The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Lewis Keen (5-1) and Stew Martin (1-0).
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The featured fight is a welterweight contest between Liam Hutchinson (3-1) and Dylan Fail.
- How to watch: Live on Prime Video and the BKFC App, starting at 2:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.
BKFC Newcastle results
Main card (3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. BST)
- Lewis Garside vs. Bradley Taylor
- Lewis Keen vs. Stew Martin
- Liam Hutchinson vs. Dylan Fail
- James Walker vs. Barry Boyle
- John Ferguson vs. Mickey Nolan
- Harrison Cave vs. Danny Moir
- KJ Metcalfe vs. Owen Webster
- Cory Chapman vs. Jack Blair
Prelims (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)
- Dylan Yendall vs. Harry Bray
- Chris Burton vs. Daniel Curtin
- Sandra Rees vs. Sally Macdonald
BKFC Newcastle live blog
Countdown to BKFC Newcastle
Watch Countdown to BKFC Newcastle, followed by the free prelims.
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