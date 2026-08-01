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BKFC Newcastle live results: Lewis Garside faces Bradley Taylor

Lewis Garside and Bradley Taylor clash for the BKFC UK bantamweight title in Newcastle, England

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Lewis Garside and Bradley Taylor at the BKFC Newcastle weigh-in
Lewis Garside and Bradley Taylor at the weigh-in in Newcastle, England, on July 31, 2026. Photo by BKFC
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Lewis Garside faces Bradley Taylor for the BKFC UK bantamweight title tonight (Saturday, August 1) at Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, England.

  • Garside (3-0) comes off a unanimous decision victory over Kieron Sewell at the previous event in Newcastle in March.
  • Taylor (4-0) was last in action last December at BKFC Derby, where he defeated Brian Hyslop, also by unanimous decision.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Lewis Keen (5-1) and Stew Martin (1-0).

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The featured fight is a welterweight contest between Liam Hutchinson (3-1) and Dylan Fail.

  • How to watch: Live on Prime Video and the BKFC App, starting at 2:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.
Watch on Prime Video

BKFC Newcastle results

Main card (3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. BST)

  • Lewis Garside vs. Bradley Taylor
  • Lewis Keen vs. Stew Martin
  • Liam Hutchinson vs. Dylan Fail
  • James Walker vs. Barry Boyle
  • John Ferguson vs. Mickey Nolan
  • Harrison Cave vs. Danny Moir
  • KJ Metcalfe vs. Owen Webster
  • Cory Chapman vs. Jack Blair

Prelims (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

  • Dylan Yendall vs. Harry Bray
  • Chris Burton vs. Daniel Curtin
  • Sandra Rees vs. Sally Macdonald

BKFC Newcastle live blog

Countdown to BKFC Newcastle

Watch Countdown to BKFC Newcastle, followed by the free prelims.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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