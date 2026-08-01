Live results: Lamont Roach faces William Zepeda for vacant WBC title

Lamont Roach Jr. faces William Zepeda tonight (Saturday, August 1) for the vacant WBC lightweight title. The event airs live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
- Former WBA super featherweight champion Roach Jr. (25-1-3, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C., comes off back-to-back majority draws last year against Isaac Cruz and Gervonta Davis.
- Mexico’s former interim WBC lightweight champion Zepeda (33-1, 27 KOs) returns to the ring after dropping a unanimous decision to Shakur Stevenson last July in his attempt to claim the full title.
The WBC 135-pound title became vacant after the organization stripped Stevenson following his fight against Teofimo Lopez in January.
In the co-feature, West Covina’s Raymond Muratalla (24-0, 17 KOs) defends his IBF lightweight title against Brazil’s former champion Robson Conceicao (21-3-1, 10 KOs).
Also on the card is a 10-round super welterweight bout between Mexico’s Raul Curiel (17-0-1, 14 KOs) and Quinton Randall (17-3-1, 4 KOs) of Houston, Texas.
The telecast opener is a 10-round super welterweight bout between Detroit native Charles Conwell (21-1, 16 KOs) and Philadelphia’s Paul Kroll (12-0-2, 8 KOs).
The scheduled undercard bout between Armenia’s Gurgen Hovhannisyan (10-0, 9 KOs) and New Zealand’s Uila Mau’u (10-0, 9 KOs) has been canceled.
- How to watch: Live on TNT and truTV in the U.S. and DAZN worldwide, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
Roach Jr vs Zepeda results
Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Lamont Roach Jr. vs. William Zepeda
- Raymond Muratalla vs. Robson Conceicao
- Raul Curiel vs. Quinton Randall
- Charles Conwell vs. Paul Kroll
Prelims
- Dylan Capetillo vs. Juan Carlos Becerril
- Joel Iriarte vs. Jorge Lagunas
- Fabian Guzman vs. Aaron Coley
- Gael Cabrera vs. Francisco Pedroza Portillo
- Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Yeyery Castillo
Roach Jr vs Zepeda live blog
Camp House – Roach Jr vs Zepeda
Watch the new episode of Golden Boy’s “Camp House” as Lamont Roach Jr. and William Zepeda prepare for their championship clash.