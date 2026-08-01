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Live results: Lamont Roach faces William Zepeda for vacant WBC title

Lamont Roach Jr. and William Zepeda clash for the vacant WBC lightweight title in Las Vegas

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Lamont Roach Jr. and William Zepeda face off during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Lamont Roach Jr. and William Zepeda face off during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 31, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy
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Lamont Roach Jr. faces William Zepeda tonight (Saturday, August 1) for the vacant WBC lightweight title. The event airs live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

  • Former WBA super featherweight champion Roach Jr. (25-1-3, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C., comes off back-to-back majority draws last year against Isaac Cruz and Gervonta Davis.
  • Mexico’s former interim WBC lightweight champion Zepeda (33-1, 27 KOs) returns to the ring after dropping a unanimous decision to Shakur Stevenson last July in his attempt to claim the full title.

The WBC 135-pound title became vacant after the organization stripped Stevenson following his fight against Teofimo Lopez in January.

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In the co-feature, West Covina’s Raymond Muratalla (24-0, 17 KOs) defends his IBF lightweight title against Brazil’s former champion Robson Conceicao (21-3-1, 10 KOs).

Also on the card is a 10-round super welterweight bout between Mexico’s Raul Curiel (17-0-1, 14 KOs) and Quinton Randall (17-3-1, 4 KOs) of Houston, Texas.

The telecast opener is a 10-round super welterweight bout between Detroit native Charles Conwell (21-1, 16 KOs) and Philadelphia’s Paul Kroll (12-0-2, 8 KOs).

The scheduled undercard bout between Armenia’s Gurgen Hovhannisyan (10-0, 9 KOs) and New Zealand’s Uila Mau’u (10-0, 9 KOs) has been canceled.

  • How to watch: Live on TNT and truTV in the U.S. and DAZN worldwide, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Roach Jr vs Zepeda results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Lamont Roach Jr. vs. William Zepeda
  • Raymond Muratalla vs. Robson Conceicao
  • Raul Curiel vs. Quinton Randall
  • Charles Conwell vs. Paul Kroll

Prelims

  • Dylan Capetillo vs. Juan Carlos Becerril
  • Joel Iriarte vs. Jorge Lagunas
  • Fabian Guzman vs. Aaron Coley
  • Gael Cabrera vs. Francisco Pedroza Portillo
  • Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Yeyery Castillo

Roach Jr vs Zepeda live blog

Camp House – Roach Jr vs Zepeda

Watch the new episode of Golden Boy’s “Camp House” as Lamont Roach Jr. and William Zepeda prepare for their championship clash.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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