Live results: Pierce O’Leary defends title against Mark Chamberlain

Pierce O’Leary defends his IBO super lightweight title against Mark Chamberlain tonight (Saturday, August 1) live from 3Arena in Dublin.

O’Leary (19-0, 11 KOs) of Ireland claimed the vacant belt with a fifth-round stoppage victory over Maxi Hughes in March on the Dickens vs Cacace undercard.

Chamberlain (17-1-1, 12 KOs) of the UK was last in action last August, when he fought Jack Rafferty to a majority draw.

O’Leary and Chamberlain were originally scheduled to fight in March, but Chamberlain withdrew due to illness two weeks before the event, and Hughes stepped in as a replacement.

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The O’Leary vs Chamberlain undercard includes:

Royston Barney-Smith (16-0, 8 KOs) vs Reece Bellotti (20-7, 15 KOs) for the vacant IBO Intercontinental super featherweight title.

A super lightweight matchup between Gary Cully (19-2, 10 KOs) and Lee Reeves (16-1, 11 KOs).

Also at super lightweight, Steven Cairns (14-0, 9 KOs) takes on Senan Kelly (12-1, 2 KOs).

A super welterweight bout between Ben Fail (11-0, 6 KOs) and Craig O’Brien (15-4, 2 KOs).

How to watch: Live on DAZN, starting at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

O’Leary vs Chamberlain results

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

Pierce O’Leary vs. Mark Chamberlain

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Reece Bellotti

Gary Cully vs. Lee Reeves

Steven Cairns vs. Senan Kelly

Ben Fail vs. Craig O’Brien

Prelims (11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. BST)

Sean McComb vs. Miguel Cesario Antin

Bobbi Flood vs. Tariq Davis

Adam Olaniyan vs. Jonathan Claudio Sauco

Machlan Arthur vs. Ryan Frost

John Joe Carrigan vs. Sean Murray

Sami Hamed vs. Bela Istvan Orban

O'Leary vs Chamberlain live blog August 1, 2026 1:00 AM EDT Free Prelims The blog feed with live results will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.