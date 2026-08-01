Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Live results: Pierce O’Leary defends title against Mark Chamberlain

Pierce O'Leary defends his IBO super lightweight title against Mark Chamberlain in Dublin

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Pierce O'Leary and Mark Chamberlain during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Pierce O’Leary and Mark Chamberlain face off during the weigh-in in Dublin, Ireland, on July 31, 2026. Photo by Queensberry
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Jump to section

Pierce O’Leary defends his IBO super lightweight title against Mark Chamberlain tonight (Saturday, August 1) live from 3Arena in Dublin.

  • O’Leary (19-0, 11 KOs) of Ireland claimed the vacant belt with a fifth-round stoppage victory over Maxi Hughes in March on the Dickens vs Cacace undercard.
  • Chamberlain (17-1-1, 12 KOs) of the UK was last in action last August, when he fought Jack Rafferty to a majority draw.

O’Leary and Chamberlain were originally scheduled to fight in March, but Chamberlain withdrew due to illness two weeks before the event, and Hughes stepped in as a replacement.

Advertisement

The O’Leary vs Chamberlain undercard includes:

  • Royston Barney-Smith (16-0, 8 KOs) vs Reece Bellotti (20-7, 15 KOs) for the vacant IBO Intercontinental super featherweight title.
  • A super lightweight matchup between Gary Cully (19-2, 10 KOs) and Lee Reeves (16-1, 11 KOs).
  • Also at super lightweight, Steven Cairns (14-0, 9 KOs) takes on Senan Kelly (12-1, 2 KOs).
  • A super welterweight bout between Ben Fail (11-0, 6 KOs) and Craig O’Brien (15-4, 2 KOs).

How to watch: Live on DAZN, starting at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

O’Leary vs Chamberlain results

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

  • Pierce O’Leary vs. Mark Chamberlain
  • Royston Barney-Smith vs. Reece Bellotti
  • Gary Cully vs. Lee Reeves
  • Steven Cairns vs. Senan Kelly
  • Ben Fail vs. Craig O’Brien

Prelims (11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. BST)

  • Sean McComb vs. Miguel Cesario Antin
  • Bobbi Flood vs. Tariq Davis
  • Adam Olaniyan vs. Jonathan Claudio Sauco
  • Machlan Arthur vs. Ryan Frost
  • John Joe Carrigan vs. Sean Murray
  • Sami Hamed vs. Bela Istvan Orban

O'Leary vs Chamberlain live blog

Free Prelims

The blog feed with live results will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.

Advertisement
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here