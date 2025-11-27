UFC Vegas 112 fight card: Lineup confirmed for final event on ESPN

A total of 12 bouts are confirmed for UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape, aka UFC Vegas 112, wrapping up the promotion’s schedule on ESPN. The fight card airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 13.

In the main event, former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval faces Manel Kape. Royval (17-8) of Denver, Colorado, looks to bounce back from a decision defeat to Joshua Van at UFC 317 in June. Kape (21-7) of Angola aims for his third straight victory after defeating Asu Almabayev and Bruno Gustavo da Silva.

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The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Giga Chikadze and Kevin Vallejos. Chikadze (15-5) of Georgia is coming off two straight decision wins, while Vallejos (16-1) of Argentina targets his sixth straight victory.

Also on the card is a welterweight bout between Denver’s Neil Magny (31-14) and promotional newcomer Yaroslav Amosav (28-1) of Ukraine.

A strawweight contest pits Amanda Lemos (15-5-1) of Brazil against Gillian Robertson (16-8) of Canada.

Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-6) of Nigeria and Marcus Buchecha (5-2) of Brazil clash at heavyweight.

A pair of featherweight matchups features Joanderson Brito (17-5-1) of Brazil against Melsik Baghdasaryan (8-3) of Armenia, and Melquizael Costa (24-7) of Brazil against Morgan Charriere (21-11-1) of France.

Cesar Almeida (7-1) of Brazil and Cezary Oleksiejczuk (16-3) of Poland go head-to-head at middleweight.

Santa Ana’s Sean Sharaf (4-1) and Steven Asplund (6-1) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, face off at heavyweight.

Luana Santos (9-2) of Brazil and Melissa Croden (7-2) of Canada square off at bantamweight.

Allen Frye Jr. (6-0) of Wilmington, North Carolina, makes his UFC debut against Brazil’s Guilherme Pat (5-0) at heavyweight.

Additionally, Jamey-Lyn Horth (8-2) of Canada and Tereza Bleda (7-1) of the Czech Republic battle at flyweight.

UFC Vegas 112 full lineup

Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape

Giga Chikadze vs. Kevin Vallejos

Neil Magny vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Buchecha

Joanderson Brito vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Melquizael Costa vs. Morgan Charriere

Cesar Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk

Sean Sharaf vs. Steven Asplund

Luana Santos vs. Melissa Croden

Allen Frye vs. Guilherme Pat

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Tereza Bleda