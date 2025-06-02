UFC Vegas 109 fight card: Dolidze faces Hernandez, Perez meets Erceg

The bout between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez tops UFC Fight Night on August 9 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 109. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at middleweight. The pair was previously set to battle it out last June, but the matchup fell through after Hernandez suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw.

36-year-old Dolidze (12-3) of Georgia won his previous bout in March by unanimous decision against Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 104 and secured his third straight victory. 31-year-old Hernandez (12-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, CA defeated Brendan Allen by UD in February, earning his seventh win in a row.

Along with Dolidze vs Hernandez, the promotion also confirmed a flyweight bout between former title challengers Alex Perez and Steve Erceg.

33-year-old Perez (25-9) of Hanford, CA returns after suffering a defeat via second-round TKO due to a knee injury against Tatsuro Taira last June. Australia’s 29-year-old Erceg (12-4) lost his third fight in a row, dropping a unanimous decision to Brandon Moreno in March.

The current UFC Vegas 109 lineup is as follows: