UFC Vegas 104 results: Vettori vs Dolidze 2

Marvin Vettori faces Roman Dolidze in the main event of UFC Fight Night on March 15, live on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, also known as UFC Vegas 104. The pair square off in a five-round rematch at middleweight.

The two first met in March 2023 in London, where former title challenger Vettori (19-7-1) defeated Dolidze (14-3) by unanimous decision after three rounds. Vettori from Italy returns following a unanimous decision loss to Jared Cannonier in June 2023. Dolidze from Georgia aims for his third straight victory after a first-round TKO due to doctor stoppage against Kevin Holland last October.

The co-main event pits Chidi Njokuani against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in a three-rounder at welterweight. Njokuani (24-10, 1 NC) from Dallas, TX is riding a two-fight winning streak, while dos Santos (25-8-1) from Brazil looks for his second win in a row.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2 results

Get UFC Vegas 104: Vettori vs Dolidze 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Choi Seung-woo vs. Kevin Vallejos

Prelims (4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT)