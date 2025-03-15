Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 104 results: Vettori vs Dolidze 2

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2 live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
UFC Vegas 104 image featuring the faces of Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze, promoting their MMA bout
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Marvin Vettori faces Roman Dolidze in the main event of UFC Fight Night on March 15, live on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, also known as UFC Vegas 104. The pair square off in a five-round rematch at middleweight.

The two first met in March 2023 in London, where former title challenger Vettori (19-7-1) defeated Dolidze (14-3) by unanimous decision after three rounds. Vettori from Italy returns following a unanimous decision loss to Jared Cannonier in June 2023. Dolidze from Georgia aims for his third straight victory after a first-round TKO due to doctor stoppage against Kevin Holland last October.

The co-main event pits Chidi Njokuani against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in a three-rounder at welterweight. Njokuani (24-10, 1 NC) from Dallas, TX is riding a two-fight winning streak, while dos Santos (25-8-1) from Brazil looks for his second win in a row.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2 results

Get UFC Vegas 104: Vettori vs Dolidze 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)

  • Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh
  • Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson
  • Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro
  • Choi Seung-woo vs. Kevin Vallejos

Prelims (4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT)

  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ryan Spann
  • You Su-young vs. AJ Cunningham
  • Carlos Vera vs. Josias Musasa
  • Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes
  • Daniel Barez vs. Andre Lima
  • Josiane Nunes vs. Priscila Cachoeira
  • Yuneisy Duben vs. Carli Judice
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG®, ISSN 2652-5097.