UFC Vegas 101 card change: Parsons faces Smith, Aliev meets Solecki

The first UFC Fight Night card of 2025, aka UFC Vegas 101, sees a pair of late replacements. Jacobe Smith replaces Andreas Gustafsson in a welterweight bout against Preston Parsons. Joe Solecki steps in for Yanal Ashmouz in a lightweight clash with Nurullo Aliev.

Unbeaten Jacobe Smith (9-0) of Muskogee, Oklahoma makes his UFC debut following his win via second-round TKO against Christien Savoie at Dana White’s Contender Series last October. Preston Parsons (11-5) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Oban Elliott last July.

Joe Solecki (13-5) of Wenonah, New Jersey dropped a UD against Grant Dawson last June, and was KO’d by Drakkar Klose in the first round in December 2023. Nurullo Aliev (9-0) of Tajikistan was last in action in February 2023, when he took a majority decision against Rafael Alves.

MMA Junkie reported Smith as a replacement for Sweden’s Andreas Gustafsson (11-2) in a bout against Parsons. Aliev announced Solecki as his new opponent, replacing Yanal Ashmouz (8-1) of Israel, via post on X. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the changes.

Atop the UFC Vegas 101 fight card, Amanda Ribas (13-5) of Brazil faces Mackenzie Dern (14-5) of Phoenix, Arizona in a rematch. In the co-main event, Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-8) of Argentina and Carlston Harris (19-6) of Guyana go head-to-head at welterweight.

The current UFC Vegas 101 lineup is as follows:

Main card

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris

Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov

Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi

Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic

Prelims