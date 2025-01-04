UFC Vegas 101 card change: Parsons faces Smith, Aliev meets Solecki

The first UFC Fight Night card of 2025, aka UFC Vegas 101, sees a pair of late replacements. Jacobe Smith replaces Andreas Gustafsson in a welterweight bout against Preston Parsons. Joe Solecki steps in for Yanal Ashmouz in a lightweight clash with Nurullo Aliev.
Unbeaten Jacobe Smith (9-0) of Muskogee, Oklahoma makes his UFC debut following his win via second-round TKO against Christien Savoie at Dana White’s Contender Series last October. Preston Parsons (11-5) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Oban Elliott last July.
Joe Solecki (13-5) of Wenonah, New Jersey dropped a UD against Grant Dawson last June, and was KO’d by Drakkar Klose in the first round in December 2023. Nurullo Aliev (9-0) of Tajikistan was last in action in February 2023, when he took a majority decision against Rafael Alves.
MMA Junkie reported Smith as a replacement for Sweden’s Andreas Gustafsson (11-2) in a bout against Parsons. Aliev announced Solecki as his new opponent, replacing Yanal Ashmouz (8-1) of Israel, via post on X. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the changes.
Atop the UFC Vegas 101 fight card, Amanda Ribas (13-5) of Brazil faces Mackenzie Dern (14-5) of Phoenix, Arizona in a rematch. In the co-main event, Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-8) of Argentina and Carlston Harris (19-6) of Guyana go head-to-head at welterweight.
The current UFC Vegas 101 lineup is as follows:
Main card
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris
- Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
- Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi
- Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic
Prelims
- Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes
- Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria
- Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden
- Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith
- Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari
- Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes
- Fatima Kline vs. Victoria Dudakova
- Nurullo Aliev vs. Joe Solecki