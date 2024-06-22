Subscribe
UFC Saudi Arabia results: Whittaker vs Aliskerov

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov live results from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 22. The fight card marks the promotion’s debut in the country.

The main event is a five-round 185-pound battle between New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion and No. 3 Robert Whittaker (25-7) and Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Ikram Aliskerov (15-1). The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between No. 3 Sergei Pavlovich (18-2) and No. 5 Alexander Volkov (37-10).

Also on the card, Kelvin Gastelum (18-9) of San Jose, CA and Daniel Rodriguez (17-4) of Alhambra, CA go head to head at middleweight. As well, unbeaten middleweight Shara Magomedov (12-0) meets Antonio Trocoli (12-3) of Brazil. Plus, Johnny Walker (21-8) of Brazil and Volkan Oezdemir (19-7) of Switzerland clash at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Saudi Arabia live stream

MMA fans can stream UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs Aliskerov live on ESPN+. The main card start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, June 22 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary action begins at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

UFC Saudi Arabia results

Get UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs Aliskerov full fight card

Main card

  • Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov
  • Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov
  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez
  • Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Antonio Trocoli
  • Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Preliminary card

  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon
  • Muhammad Naimov vs. Felipe Lima
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby
  • Kang Kyung-ho vs. Muin Gafurov
  • Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro
  • Xiao Long vs. ChangHo Lee
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

