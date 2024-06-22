UFC Saudi Arabia results: Whittaker vs Aliskerov

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 22. The fight card marks the promotion’s debut in the country.
The main event is a five-round 185-pound battle between New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion and No. 3 Robert Whittaker (25-7) and Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Ikram Aliskerov (15-1). The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between No. 3 Sergei Pavlovich (18-2) and No. 5 Alexander Volkov (37-10).
Also on the card, Kelvin Gastelum (18-9) of San Jose, CA and Daniel Rodriguez (17-4) of Alhambra, CA go head to head at middleweight. As well, unbeaten middleweight Shara Magomedov (12-0) meets Antonio Trocoli (12-3) of Brazil. Plus, Johnny Walker (21-8) of Brazil and Volkan Oezdemir (19-7) of Switzerland clash at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Saudi Arabia live stream
MMA fans can stream UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs Aliskerov live on ESPN+. The main card start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, June 22 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary action begins at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.
UFC Saudi Arabia results
Get UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs Aliskerov full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov
- Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez
- Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Antonio Trocoli
- Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir
Preliminary card
- Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon
- Muhammad Naimov vs. Felipe Lima
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Kang Kyung-ho vs. Muin Gafurov
- Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro
- Xiao Long vs. ChangHo Lee