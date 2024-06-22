UFC Saudi Arabia results: Whittaker vs Aliskerov

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 22. The fight card marks the promotion’s debut in the country.

The main event is a five-round 185-pound battle between New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion and No. 3 Robert Whittaker (25-7) and Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Ikram Aliskerov (15-1). The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between No. 3 Sergei Pavlovich (18-2) and No. 5 Alexander Volkov (37-10).

Also on the card, Kelvin Gastelum (18-9) of San Jose, CA and Daniel Rodriguez (17-4) of Alhambra, CA go head to head at middleweight. As well, unbeaten middleweight Shara Magomedov (12-0) meets Antonio Trocoli (12-3) of Brazil. Plus, Johnny Walker (21-8) of Brazil and Volkan Oezdemir (19-7) of Switzerland clash at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Saudi Arabia live stream

MMA fans can stream UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs Aliskerov live on ESPN+. The main card start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, June 22 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary action begins at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

UFC Saudi Arabia results

Get UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs Aliskerov full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Antonio Trocoli

Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Preliminary card