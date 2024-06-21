UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs Aliskerov weigh-in video

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 22. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on Ikram Aliskerov. The non-championship limit is 186 lbs.

In the co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov go head to head at heavyweight. The non-title limit is 266 lbs.

The UFC Saudi Arabia weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT in the U.S. and 5 pm BST in the UK. In Australia, the live stream begins on Saturday, June 22 at 2 am AEST.

Get UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs Aliskerov full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC Saudi Arabia fight card

Main card

Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov, middleweight

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov, heavyweight

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez, middleweight

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Antonio Trocoli, middleweight

Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir, light heavyweight

Preliminary card