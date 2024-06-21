UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs Aliskerov weigh-in video

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 22. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.
In the main event, New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on Ikram Aliskerov. The non-championship limit is 186 lbs.
In the co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov go head to head at heavyweight. The non-title limit is 266 lbs.
The UFC Saudi Arabia weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT in the U.S. and 5 pm BST in the UK. In Australia, the live stream begins on Saturday, June 22 at 2 am AEST.
Get UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs Aliskerov full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.
UFC Saudi Arabia fight card
Main card
- Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov, middleweight
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov, heavyweight
- Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez, middleweight
- Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Antonio Trocoli, middleweight
- Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir, light heavyweight
Preliminary card
- Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon, lightweight
- Muhammad Naimov vs. Felipe Lima, featherweight
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby, welterweight
- Kang Kyung-ho vs. Muin Gafurov, bantamweight
- Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro, light heavyweight
- Xiao Long vs. ChangHo Lee, bantamweight – Road to UFC Season 2 bantamweight tournament final