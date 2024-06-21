Subscribe
UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs Aliskerov weigh-in video

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 22. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on Ikram Aliskerov. The non-championship limit is 186 lbs.

In the co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov go head to head at heavyweight. The non-title limit is 266 lbs.

The UFC Saudi Arabia weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT in the U.S. and 5 pm BST in the UK. In Australia, the live stream begins on Saturday, June 22 at 2 am AEST.

Get UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs Aliskerov full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC Saudi Arabia fight card

Main card

  • Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov, middleweight
  • Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov, heavyweight
  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez, middleweight
  • Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Antonio Trocoli, middleweight
  • Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir, light heavyweight

Preliminary card

  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon, lightweight
  • Muhammad Naimov vs. Felipe Lima, featherweight
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby, welterweight
  • Kang Kyung-ho vs. Muin Gafurov, bantamweight
  • Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro, light heavyweight
  • Xiao Long vs. ChangHo Lee, bantamweight – Road to UFC Season 2 bantamweight tournament final
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

