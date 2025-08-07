Subscribe
UFC Rio main event: Charles Oliveira faces Rafael Fiziev

Oliveira was knocked out by Ilia Topuria in July, while Fiziev defeated Ignacio Bahamondes by decision in June

By Parviz Iskenderov
Charles Oliveira during the UFC 312 Q&A
Charles Oliveira during the UFC 312 Q&A at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia, on February 7, 2025 | FIGHTMAG

The bout between Charles Oliveira and Rafael Fiziev is the main event of UFC Fight Night on October 11 at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at lightweight.

Oliveira (35-11, 1 NC) competes in his home country for the first time in over five years, since submitting Kevin Lee in March 2020. The 35-year-old former lightweight champion is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria (17-0) at UFC 317 in July.

Fiziev (13-4) of Kazakhstan won his previous bout in June by unanimous decision against Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Baku. With the victory, the 32-year-old rebounded from three consecutive losses.

The promotion announced the Oliveira vs Fiziev matchup as the UFC Rio main event on Thursday.

Other reported bouts for UFC Rio include:

  • Jhonata Diniz (9-1) vs. Mario Pinto (10-0), heavyweight
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-9) vs. Julia Polastri (13-5), strawweight
  • Stewart Nicoll (8-1) vs. Lucas Rocha (17-2), flyweight
  • Vitor Petrino (12-2) vs. Thomas Petersen (10-3), heavyweight
  • Beatriz Mesquita (5-0) vs. Irina Alekseeva (5-3), bantamweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

