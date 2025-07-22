UFC Perth fight card: First four bouts confirmed

The first four bouts have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night on September 27 (ET). The event airs live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Among the matchups, Doo Ho Choi (16-4) of Korea and Daniel Santos (13-2) of Brazil battle it out at featherweight. Choi aims for his third straight victory, following a third-round TKO of Nate Landwehr last December. Santos earned three wins in a row, defeating Jeong Yeong Lee by unanimous decision last time out in May.

Navajo Stirling (7-0) of New Zealand faces Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1) of Brazil at light heavyweight. Unbeaten Stirling scored a unanimous decision against Ivan Erslan in May. Bellato faced Paul Craig last month in a bout that ended in a first-round no contest due to an illegal upkick rendering him unable to continue.

Loma Lookboonmee (10-3) of Thailand meets Alexia Thainara (12-1) of Brazil at strawweight. Riding a four-fight winning streak, Lookboonmee returns to Perth for the third time in her fighting career, having previously submitted Elise Reed in February 2023 and earned a unanimous decision over Kim Townsend in a Muay Thai bout nine years ago. Thainara earned her 10th straight victory in March, submitting Molly McCann in the first round.

Plus, Australia’s Colby Thicknesse (7-1) takes on Josias Musasa (8-1) of Congo at bantamweight. Thicknesse is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Aleksandre Topuria in February at UFC 312. Musasa lost his previous bout in March by submission in the first round against Carlos Vera.

In addition, a bantamweight bout between Michelle Montague (6-0) of New Zealand and Luana Carolina (11-4) of Brazil has been reported but not yet officially announced for the event. Montague is expected to make her UFC debut after submitting Marilia Morais in the first round at last year’s PFL 8. Carolina defeated Lucie Pudilova by unanimous decision last July, marking her third straight win.

The UFC Perth main event bout is yet to be set.

The current UFC Perth lineup is as follows: