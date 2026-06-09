Williamson faces Simpson in Leeds rematch this August

Troy Williamson and Callum Simpson square off in a rematch on August 8 at First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds, England. The super middleweight contest headlines the first Boxxer card on DAZN.

The two fighters first met last December at the same venue, where Williamson (22-4-1, 16 KOs) of Darlington, County Durham defeated Simpson (18-1, 13 KOs) of Barnsley, Yorkshire by 10th-round TKO, scoring four knockdowns along the way.

Facing Simpson for the second time, Williamson puts his British and Commonwealth titles on the line.

In its announcement on Monday, the promotion stated that tickets will be available via Tixr.

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“It’s about time they got themselves ready,” Williamson said. “And, believe me, they have made a big mistake by activating this rematch. This fight cannot come soon enough. Callum Simpson: I’ve beaten you once, and on August 8, I will beat you again.”

Simpson said, “I can’t wait for August 8. Leeds is going to be bouncing. Troy had his night, but I’m coming to take back what’s mine. I’m fitter, sharper and more determined than ever. He’s done a lot of talking since the first fight, but now he’s got to back it up. I’m ready to settle the score and remind people who Callum Simpson is.”

The two fighters are scheduled to preview their bout and face off at the press conference at New Century in Manchester on Tuesday, June 9.

The bouts featured on the Williamson vs Simpson 2 undercard are expected to be announced shortly.