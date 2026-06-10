Photos: Mathieu vs Falcao – Final Press Conference

Wilkens Mathieu and Esquiva Falcao, along with the undercard fighters, previewed their bouts at the final press conference. The contest headlines the Eye of the Tiger event this Thursday, June 11, at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City, Canada.

The headline bout features Quebec City native Mathieu (15-0, 10 KOs) against Olympic silver medalist Falcao (32-2, 21 KOs) of Brazil. Mathieu puts his NABF super middleweight title on the line.

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The final press conference at the Hall of the Videotron Centre on Monday also featured Leila Beaudoin (14-2, 2 KOs) of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, and Paulina Angel (7-2-2, 3 KOs) of Colombia. The two fighters battle for the interim WBA super featherweight title.

Mehmet Unal (15-0, 13 KOs) of Turkiye defends his WBC and WBA Continental light heavyweight titles against Yoann Kongolo (18-3-1, 7 KOs) of Switzerland.

Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (14-0, 10 KOs) of France defends his WBC Continental super middleweight title against Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz (21-1-1, 17 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

Thomas Chabot (12-1, 8 KOs) of Thetford Mines, Quebec, and Mexico’s Jose Antonio Sampedro (13-2-1, 7 KOs) clash for the WBC Continental featherweight title.

See the photos below from the above-mentioned five matchups.

Camille Estephan during a press conference at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 9, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Wilkens Mathieu during a press conference ahead of his bout against Esquiva Falcao at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 9, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Esquiva Falcao during a press conference at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 9, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Wilkens Mathieu and Esquiva Falcao during a press conference at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 9, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Paulina Angel during a press conference at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 9, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Leila Beaudoin during a press conference at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 9, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Leila Beaudoin and Paulina Angel during a press conference at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 9, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Mehmet Unal during a press conference at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 9, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Mehmet Unal and Yoann Kongolo during a press conference at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 9, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Moreno Fendero during a press conference at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 9, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Moreno Fendero and Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz during a press conference at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 9, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Thomas Chabot during a press conference ahead of his bout against Jose Antonio Sampedro at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 9, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Thomas Chabot and Jose Antonio Sampedro during a press conference at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 9, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Thomas Chabot, Mehmet Unal, Wilkens Mathieu, Camille Estephan, Leila Beaudoin, Moreno Fendero during a press conference at Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on June 9, 2026. Photo by Jeff Lockhart / Eye of the Tiger

Also on the card is a super featherweight bout between Armenia’s Erik Israyelyan (5-0, 3 KOs) and Johan Guzman (2-1, 2 KOs) of Chile.

Plus, Quebec’s Daylen Pepin (2-0) and Jordan Dzaba (3-3-1, 1 KO) of France square off at lightweight.