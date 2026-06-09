Berlanga vs Butler headlines Zuffa Boxing 9, Hitchins faces Salas in co-feature

Zuffa Boxing 9 features Edgar Berlanga facing Steven Butler in the main event and Richardson Hitchins against Ricardo Salas in the co-feature. The card takes place at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, July 26.

The promotion announced both matchups along with ticket information on Tuesday.

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Brooklyn native Berlanga (23-2, 18 KOs) and Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) of Montreal face off in a 10-round super middleweight bout between former title challengers.

Berlanga, 29, steps through the ropes for the first time since last July, when he was dominated and stopped by Hamzah Sheeraz in the fifth round.

Butler, 30, was in action in March, scoring a second-round knockout victory over Ramadan Hiseni.

Brooklyn’s former IBF super lightweight champion Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) and Salas (24-2-2, 18 KOs) of Mexico City square off in a 12-round welterweight bout.

Hitchins, 28, who recently vacated his title, moves up a weight class and competes for the first time since last July when he stopped George Kambosos Jr. in the eighth round.

Salas, 27, returns to the ring following his Zuffa Boxing debut in March, when he defeated Jesus Saracho by eighth-round TKO.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

Zuffa Boxing 9 Tickets

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19 at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Members of UFC Fight Club get early access on Wednesday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT.

An additional presale begins Thursday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT, with more information available at zuffaboxing.com/register.

The event airs live on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Brazil, and Canada, and on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.