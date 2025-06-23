UFC Paris main event: Nassourdine Imavov faces Caio Borralho

The bout between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho headlines UFC Fight Night on September 6 at Accor Arena in Paris, marking the promotion’s return to France. The pair square off in a five-rounder at middleweight.

France-based Imavov (16-4, 1 NC) is riding a four-fight winning streak. In his previous outing in February, the 30-year-old knocked out former champion Israel Adesanya in the second round.

Borralho (17-1, 1 NC) aims for his 15th straight victory. The 32-year-old Brazilian is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Jared Cannonier last August.

The promotion confirmed the Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho matchup as the main event for UFC Paris on Monday. Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be confirmed shortly.