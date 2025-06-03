Subscribe
UFC returns to France with Fight Night in Paris in September

UFC makes its fourth visit to France with UFC Fight Night taking place at Accor Arena in Paris in September

By Parviz Iskenderov
The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced its return to France, scheduled for September 6, with the fourth UFC Fight Night taking place at Accor Arena in Paris. The event follows three previous cards annually held at the same venue.

The event last September saw Renato Moicano (20-5-1) of Brazil defeating France’s Benoit Saint-Denis (13-3, 1 NC) via second-round TKO due to doctor stoppage. The headline bout a year earlier featured Ciryl Gane (13-2) stopping Serghei Spivac (17-5) of Moldova, also in Round 2. Gane also headlined the promotion’s first visit to France, eliminating Australia’s Tai Tuivasa (14-8) in the third round.

The current list of fighters representing France in the UFC includes Ciryl Gane, Nassourdine Imavov, Manon Fiorot, Benoit Saint-Denis, among others.

The bouts featured on the upcoming UFC Paris card are expected to be confirmed shortly.

