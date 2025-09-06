UFC Paris live results: Nassourdine Imavov faces Caio Borralho

Nassourdine Imavov faces Caio Borralho in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, September 6, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France. They clash in a five-rounder at middleweight.
France-based Imavov (16-4, 1 NC) aims for his fifth win in a row, following a second-round knockout of Israel Adesanya in February. Borralho (17-1, 1 NC) of Brazil is targeting his 15th straight victory, after scoring a unanimous decision over Jared Cannonier last August.
The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Benoit Saint Denis and Mauricio Ruffy. Saint Denis (14-3) of France is coming off a win by submission against Kyle Prepolec in May. Ruffy (12-1) of Brazil KO’d King Green in March, earning his seventh straight win.
Among other bouts, Lithuania’s Modestas Bukauskas (18-6) and Paul Craig (17-9-1) of Scotland meet at light heavyweight. A lightweight contest pits Bolaji Oki (10-2) of Belgium against Mason Jones (16-2) of Wales.
UFC Paris live blog
UFC Paris: How to watch and start time
UFC Paris airs live on ESPN+. The start time for the main card in the U.S. is 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT. The prelims start at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT.
The blog feed with live results and video highlights will cover the main card.
UFC Paris results
Get UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT)
- Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho
- Benoit Saint Denis vs. Mauricio Ruffy
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig
- Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones
- Axel Sola vs. Rhys McKee
- William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchala
Prelims (12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT)
- Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro
- Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija
- Harry Hardwick vs. Kaue Fernandes
- Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters
- Brad Tavares vs. Robert Bryczek
- Andreas Gustafsson vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
- Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes