UFC Paris live results: Nassourdine Imavov faces Caio Borralho

UFC Fight Night features Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho in a middleweight bout, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France

By Parviz Iskenderov
The faces of Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho, promoting their MMA bout at UFC Paris
UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho airs live from Accor Arena in Paris, France, on September 6, 2025 | UFC
Nassourdine Imavov faces Caio Borralho in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, September 6, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France. They clash in a five-rounder at middleweight.

France-based Imavov (16-4, 1 NC) aims for his fifth win in a row, following a second-round knockout of Israel Adesanya in February. Borralho (17-1, 1 NC) of Brazil is targeting his 15th straight victory, after scoring a unanimous decision over Jared Cannonier last August.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Benoit Saint Denis and Mauricio Ruffy. Saint Denis (14-3) of France is coming off a win by submission against Kyle Prepolec in May. Ruffy (12-1) of Brazil KO’d King Green in March, earning his seventh straight win.

Among other bouts, Lithuania’s Modestas Bukauskas (18-6) and Paul Craig (17-9-1) of Scotland meet at light heavyweight. A lightweight contest pits Bolaji Oki (10-2) of Belgium against Mason Jones (16-2) of Wales.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Paris live blog

UFC Paris: How to watch and start time

UFC Paris airs live on ESPN+. The start time for the main card in the U.S. is 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT. The prelims start at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT.

The blog feed with live results and video highlights will cover the main card.

UFC Paris results

Get UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT)

  • Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho
  • Benoit Saint Denis vs. Mauricio Ruffy
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig
  • Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones
  • Axel Sola vs. Rhys McKee
  • William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchala

Prelims (12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT)

  • Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro
  • Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija
  • Harry Hardwick vs. Kaue Fernandes
  • Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters
  • Brad Tavares vs. Robert Bryczek
  • Andreas Gustafsson vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
  • Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes
Comments
