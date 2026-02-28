UFC Mexico City live results: Lone’er Kavanagh beats Brandon Moreno – Video

Former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faces Lone’er Kavanagh in the main event of UFC Fight Night, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, on Saturday, February 28.

Mexico’s Moreno (23-9-2) looks to rebound from a stoppage defeat to Tatsuro Taira last December. Kavanagh (9-1) of the UK is coming off a knockout loss to Charles Johnson last August.

Advertisement

The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between former title challenger Marlon Vera (23-11-1) of Ecuador and David Martinez (13-1) of Mexico. Vera aims to bounce back from three straight losses, while Martínez targets his 10th consecutive win.

Also on the UFC Mexico City card is a lightweight bout between Mexico’s Daniel Zellhuber (15-3) and King Green (33-17-1) of San Bernardino, California. A flyweight matchup pits Edgar Chairez (12-6) of Mexico against Felipe Bunes (14-8) of Brazil.

In the Mexico vs Peru showdown at flyweight, Imanol Rodriguez (6-1) faces Kevin Borjas (10-4). A bantamweight battle features Mexico’s Santiago Luna (7-0) against Angel Pacheco (7-3) of Duluth, Minnesota.

UFC Mexico City results

Get UFC Mexico City full fight card results below.

Main Card

Lone’er Kavanagh def. Brandon Moreno by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

David Martinez def. Marlon Vera by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

King Green def. Daniel Zellhuber by TKO (punches, R2, 4:55)

Edgar Chairez def. Felipe Bunes by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Imanol Rodriguez def. Kevin Borjas by TKO (punches, R2, 4:21)

Santiago Luna def. Angel Pacheco by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims

Ryan Gandra def. Jose Daniel Medina by KO (R1, 0:41)

Ailin Perez def. Macy Chiasson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Cristian Quinonez def. Kris Moutinho by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Javier Reyes def. Douglas Silva de Andrade by TKO (R1, 4:59)

Regina Tarin def. Ernesta Kareckaite by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Francis Marshall def. Erik Silva by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 2:29)

Damian Pinas def. Wesley Schultz by TKO (punch, R1, 2:30)

UFC Mexico City live blog February 28, 2026 10:45 PM EST Post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. February 28, 2026 10:43 PM EST Lone'er Kavanagh defeats Brandon Moreno by decision Lone’er Kavanagh (10-1) of the UK defeats Mexico’s former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (23-10-2) by unanimous decision. After five rounds, the judges scored the fight 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47. February 28, 2026 9:48 PM EST David Martinez defeats Marlon Vera by decision Mexico’s David Martinez (14-1) defeats Marlon Vera (23-12-1) of Ecuador by unanimous decision at bantamweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. King Green TKOs Daniel Zellhuber in second round King Green (34-17-1) defeats Daniel Zellhuber (15-4) by second-round TKO with punches at lightweight. The official time was 4:55 of the round. February 28, 2026 8:46 PM EST Edgar Chairez defeats Felipe Bunes by decision Edgar Chairez (13-6) defeats Felipe Bunes (14-9) by split decision at flyweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28. February 28, 2026 8:18 PM EST Imanol Rodriguez TKOs Kevin Borjas in second round Imanol Rodriguez (7-1) defeats Kevin Borjas (10-5) by second-round TKO with punches at flyweight. The stoppage came at 4:21 of the round. February 28, 2026 7:46 PM EST Santiago Luna defeats Angel Pacheco by decision Santiago Luna (8-0) defeats Angel Pacheco (7-4) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. February 28, 2026 6:54 PM EST Ryan Gandra KOs Jose Daniel Medina in first round Ryan Gandra (9-1) defeats Jose Daniel Medina (11-7) by first-round TKO at middleweight. The time was 41 seconds into the round. February 28, 2026 6:35 PM EST Ailin Perez defeats Macy Chiasson by decision Ailin Perez (13-2) defeats Macy Chiasson (11-6) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. February 28, 2026 6:15 PM EST Cristian Quinonez defeats Kris Moutinho by decision Cristian Quinonez (19-5) defeats Kris Moutinho (14-8) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. February 28, 2026 5:41 PM EST Javier Reyes TKOs Douglas Silva de Andrade in first round Javier Reyes (23-5) defeats Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-7) by first-round TKO with punches at featherweight. The stoppage came at 4:59 of the round. February 28, 2026 5:19 PM EST Regina Tarin defeats Ernesta Kareckaite by decision Regina Tarin (7-0) defeats Ernesta Kareckait (6-2-1) by unanimous decision in a successful UFC debut. The judges scored the 130-pound catchweight bout 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. February 28, 2026 5:03 PM EST Francis Marshall submits Erik Silva in first round Francis Marshall (9-3) defeats Erik Silva (9-4) by first-round submission via rear-naked choke at featherweight. The stoppage came at 2:29 of the round. February 28, 2026 4:24 PM EST Damian Pinas TKOs Wesley Schultz in first round with punches Damian Pinas (9-1) defeats Wesley Schultz (8-3) by first-round TKO with punches at middleweight. The stoppage came at 2:30 of the round. February 28, 2026 3:40 PM EST UFC Mexico City Kickoff The fights at UFC Mexico City start at the top of the hour. Check out the final faceoffs below. February 28, 2026 1:34 PM EST UFC Mexico City Preview In case you missed it, check out the UFC Fight Night preview featuring Brandon Moreno and Lone Kavanagh ahead of their bout. February 27, 2026 11:01 PM EST UFC Mexico City: How to watch and start time UFC Mexico City airs live on Paramount+. The main card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.