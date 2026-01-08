UFC Mexico City 2026: Nine fights confirmed – Moreno vs Almabayev main event

A total of nine bouts are confirmed for UFC Fight Night at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on February 28. The main event is a flyweight bout between former champion Brandon Moreno and Asu Almabayev.
Moreno (23-9-2) is coming off a second-round stoppage defeat to Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323 in December. Prior to that, the 32-year-old Tijuana native won two fights by unanimous decision over Steve Erceg and Amir Albazi.
Almabayev (23-3) of Kazakhstan submitted Alex Perez last November, securing his second consecutive win. Before that, the 31-year-old defeated Jose Ochoa by unanimous decision.
The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Macy Chiasson and Ailin Perez. NOLA’s 34-year-old Chiasson (10-5) looks to rebound from a pair of decision defeats against Yana Santos and Ketlen Vieira. Argentina’s 31-year-old Perez (12-2) targets her sixth win in a row after defeating Karol Rosa by unanimous decision last January.
Also on the card is a middleweight bout between UFC debutants and Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners, Damian Pinas (8-1) of Aruba and Wes Schultz (8-2) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Another middleweight matchup pits Ryan Gandra (8-1) of Brazil against Jose Daniel Medina (11-6) of Bolivia.
A flyweight contest features Mexico’s Edgar Chairez (12-6, 1 NC) against Felipe Bunes (14-8) of Brazil.
Also at flyweight, TUF and DWCS alum Imanol Rodriguez (6-0) of Mexico takes on Kevin Borjas (10-4) of Peru.
A pair of bantamweight bouts sees Santiago Luna (7-0) of Mexico facing Angel Pacheco (7-3) of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Mexico’s Cristian Quinonez (18-5) against Kris Moutinho (14-7) of Milford, Massachusetts.
Additionally, Sofia Montenegro (6-2) of Argentina and Ernesta Kareckaite (6-1-1) of Lithuania clash at flyweight.
The finalized UFC Mexico City fight card is expected to be confirmed shortly.
The current UFC Mexico City lineup is as follows
- Brandon Moreno vs. Asu Almabayev
- Macy Chiasson vs. Ailin Perez
- Wesley Schultz vs. Damian Pinas
- Jose Daniel Medina vs. Ryan Gandra
- Felipe Bunes vs. Edgar Chairez
- Imanol Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas
- Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco
- Cristian Quinonez vs. Kris Moutinho
- Sofia Montenegro vs. Ernesta Kareckaite