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UFC Mexico City 2026: Nine fights confirmed – Moreno vs Almabayev main event

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Almabayev takes place at Arena CDMX in Mexico City at the end of February

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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UFC Octagon set up at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on August 18, 2024 | FIGHTMAG

A total of nine bouts are confirmed for UFC Fight Night at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on February 28. The main event is a flyweight bout between former champion Brandon Moreno and Asu Almabayev.

Moreno (23-9-2) is coming off a second-round stoppage defeat to Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323 in December. Prior to that, the 32-year-old Tijuana native won two fights by unanimous decision over Steve Erceg and Amir Albazi.

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Almabayev (23-3) of Kazakhstan submitted Alex Perez last November, securing his second consecutive win. Before that, the 31-year-old defeated Jose Ochoa by unanimous decision.

The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Macy Chiasson and Ailin Perez. NOLA’s 34-year-old Chiasson (10-5) looks to rebound from a pair of decision defeats against Yana Santos and Ketlen Vieira. Argentina’s 31-year-old Perez (12-2) targets her sixth win in a row after defeating Karol Rosa by unanimous decision last January.

Also on the card is a middleweight bout between UFC debutants and Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners, Damian Pinas (8-1) of Aruba and Wes Schultz (8-2) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Another middleweight matchup pits Ryan Gandra (8-1) of Brazil against Jose Daniel Medina (11-6) of Bolivia.

A flyweight contest features Mexico’s Edgar Chairez (12-6, 1 NC) against Felipe Bunes (14-8) of Brazil.

Also at flyweight, TUF and DWCS alum Imanol Rodriguez (6-0) of Mexico takes on Kevin Borjas (10-4) of Peru.

A pair of bantamweight bouts sees Santiago Luna (7-0) of Mexico facing Angel Pacheco (7-3) of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Mexico’s Cristian Quinonez (18-5) against Kris Moutinho (14-7) of Milford, Massachusetts.

Additionally, Sofia Montenegro (6-2) of Argentina and Ernesta Kareckaite (6-1-1) of Lithuania clash at flyweight.

The finalized UFC Mexico City fight card is expected to be confirmed shortly.

The current UFC Mexico City lineup is as follows

  • Brandon Moreno vs. Asu Almabayev
  • Macy Chiasson vs. Ailin Perez
  • Wesley Schultz vs. Damian Pinas
  • Jose Daniel Medina vs. Ryan Gandra
  • Felipe Bunes vs. Edgar Chairez
  • Imanol Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas
  • Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco
  • Cristian Quinonez vs. Kris Moutinho
  • Sofia Montenegro vs. Ernesta Kareckaite
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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