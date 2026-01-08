UFC Mexico City 2026: Nine fights confirmed – Moreno vs Almabayev main event

A total of nine bouts are confirmed for UFC Fight Night at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on February 28. The main event is a flyweight bout between former champion Brandon Moreno and Asu Almabayev.

Moreno (23-9-2) is coming off a second-round stoppage defeat to Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323 in December. Prior to that, the 32-year-old Tijuana native won two fights by unanimous decision over Steve Erceg and Amir Albazi.

Advertisement

Almabayev (23-3) of Kazakhstan submitted Alex Perez last November, securing his second consecutive win. Before that, the 31-year-old defeated Jose Ochoa by unanimous decision.

The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Macy Chiasson and Ailin Perez. NOLA’s 34-year-old Chiasson (10-5) looks to rebound from a pair of decision defeats against Yana Santos and Ketlen Vieira. Argentina’s 31-year-old Perez (12-2) targets her sixth win in a row after defeating Karol Rosa by unanimous decision last January.

Also on the card is a middleweight bout between UFC debutants and Dana White’s Contender Series contract winners, Damian Pinas (8-1) of Aruba and Wes Schultz (8-2) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Another middleweight matchup pits Ryan Gandra (8-1) of Brazil against Jose Daniel Medina (11-6) of Bolivia.

A flyweight contest features Mexico’s Edgar Chairez (12-6, 1 NC) against Felipe Bunes (14-8) of Brazil.

Also at flyweight, TUF and DWCS alum Imanol Rodriguez (6-0) of Mexico takes on Kevin Borjas (10-4) of Peru.

A pair of bantamweight bouts sees Santiago Luna (7-0) of Mexico facing Angel Pacheco (7-3) of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Mexico’s Cristian Quinonez (18-5) against Kris Moutinho (14-7) of Milford, Massachusetts.

Additionally, Sofia Montenegro (6-2) of Argentina and Ernesta Kareckaite (6-1-1) of Lithuania clash at flyweight.

The finalized UFC Mexico City fight card is expected to be confirmed shortly.

The current UFC Mexico City lineup is as follows

Brandon Moreno vs. Asu Almabayev

Macy Chiasson vs. Ailin Perez

Wesley Schultz vs. Damian Pinas

Jose Daniel Medina vs. Ryan Gandra

Felipe Bunes vs. Edgar Chairez

Imanol Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas

Santiago Luna vs. Angel Pacheco

Cristian Quinonez vs. Kris Moutinho

Sofia Montenegro vs. Ernesta Kareckaite