UFC London live results: Movsar Evloev beats Lerone Murphy – Video

UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy airs live from The O2 Arena in London, England, on Saturday, March 21.

The main event is a five-round featherweight bout between Movsar Evloev (19-0) and Manchester’s Lerone Murphy (17-0-1). Undefeated Evloev returns after defeating Aljamain Sterling by decision in late 2024. Unbeaten Murphy comes off a stoppage victory over Aaron Pico last August.

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The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Liverpool’s Luke Riley (12-0) and Michael Aswell (11-3) of Houston, Texas. Riley targets his second UFC win following a knockout of Bogdan Grad in his debut last November. Aswell stopped Lucas Almeida last October, bouncing back from a loss.

The UFC London card also includes:

Michael Page (24-3) vs. Sam Patterson (14-2-1), welterweight

Iwo Baraniewski (7-0) vs. Austen Lane (13-7), light heavyweight

Roman Dolidze (15-4) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (13-2), middleweight

Kurtis Campbell (8-0) vs. Danny Silva (10-2), featherweight

UFC London results

Main card

Movsar Evloev def. Lerone Murphy by majority decision (48-46, 48-46, 47-47)

Luke Riley def. Michael Aswell Jr. by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Michael Page def. Sam Patterson by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Iwo Baraniewski def. Austen Lane by TKO (punches, R1, 0:28)

Christian Leroy Duncan def. Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Danny Silva def. Kurtis Campbell by TKO (punches, R2, 0:31)

Prelims

Mason Jones def. Axel Sosa by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Nathaniel Wood def. Losene Keita by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Mario Pinto def. Felipe Franco by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mantas Kondratavicius def. Antonio Trocoli by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Brando Pericic def. Louie Sutherland by TKO (punches, R1, 1:48)

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady def. Shem Rock by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Shanelle Dyer def. Ravena Oliveira by TKO (head kick and punches, R2, 1:17)

UFC London live blog March 21, 2026 7:29 PM EDT Post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. March 21, 2026 7:28 PM EDT Movsar Evloev defeats Lerone Murphy by decision Movsar Evloev (20-0) defeats Lerone Murphy (17-1-1) by majority decision at featherweight. The judges scored the fight 48-46, 48-46, and 47-47. March 21, 2026 6:34 PM EDT Luke Riley defeats Michael Aswell Jr by decision Luke Riley (13-0) defeats Michael Aswell (11-4-0) by unanimous decision at featherweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. March 21, 2026 6:04 PM EDT Michael Page defeats Sam Patterson by decision Michael Page (25-3) defeats Sam Patterson (14-3-1) by unanimous decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28. March 21, 2026 5:24 PM EDT Iwo Baraniewski TKOs Austen Lane in first round Iwo Baraniewski (8-0) defeats Austen Lane (13-8) by first-round TKO with punches at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:28 of the round. March 21, 2026 5:09 PM EDT Christian Leroy Duncan defeats Roman Dolidze by decision Christian Leroy Duncan (14-2) defeats Roman Dolidze (15-5) by unanimous decision at middleweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. March 21, 2026 4:37 PM EDT Danny Silva TKOs Kurtis Campbell in second round Danny Silva (11-2) defeats Kurtis Campbell (8-1) by second-round TKO with punches at featherweight. The stoppage came at 0:31 of the round. March 21, 2026 4:01 PM EDT Mason Jones defeats Axel Sosa by decision Mason Jones (18-2) defeats Axel Sosa (11-1-1) by unanimous decision at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28. March 21, 2026 3:43 PM EDT Nathaniel Wood defeats Losene Keita by decision Nathaniel Wood (23-6) defeats Losene Keita (16-2) by split decision at featherweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28. March 21, 2026 3:42 PM EDT Mario Pinto defeats Felipe Franco by decision Mario Pinto (12-0) defeats Felipe Franco (10-2) by unanimous decision at heavyweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. March 21, 2026 2:44 PM EDT Mantas Kondratavicius defeats Antonio Trocoli by decision Mantas Kondratavicius (9-1) defeats Antonio Trocoli (12-7) by unanimous decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-27, and 29-27. March 21, 2026 2:26 PM EDT Brando Pericic TKOs Louie Sutherland in first round Brando Pericic (6-1) defeats Louie Sutherland (10-5) by first-round TKO with punches. The heavyweight came to an end at 1:48 of the round. March 21, 2026 2:24 PM EDT Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady defeats Shem Rock by decision Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (16-4) defeats Shem Rock (12-3-1) by unanimous decision at lightweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. March 21, 2026 2:22 PM EDT Shanelle Dyer TKOs Ravena Oliveira in second round In the event opener, Shanelle Dyer (7-1) defeats Ravena Oliveira (7-4-1) by second-round TKO with a head kick and punches. The stoppage came at 1:17 of the round. The bout was contested at a 116.5-pound catchweight after Oliveira missed the non-title strawweight limit by half a pound.

March 21, 2026 12:00 AM EDT How to watch and start time UFC London airs live on Paramount+. The main card starts at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT.