UFC London live results: Movsar Evloev beats Lerone Murphy – Video

UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs Murphy airs live from The O2 Arena in London, England, on Saturday, March 21.
The main event is a five-round featherweight bout between Movsar Evloev (19-0) and Manchester’s Lerone Murphy (17-0-1). Undefeated Evloev returns after defeating Aljamain Sterling by decision in late 2024. Unbeaten Murphy comes off a stoppage victory over Aaron Pico last August.
The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Liverpool’s Luke Riley (12-0) and Michael Aswell (11-3) of Houston, Texas. Riley targets his second UFC win following a knockout of Bogdan Grad in his debut last November. Aswell stopped Lucas Almeida last October, bouncing back from a loss.
The UFC London card also includes:
- Michael Page (24-3) vs. Sam Patterson (14-2-1), welterweight
- Iwo Baraniewski (7-0) vs. Austen Lane (13-7), light heavyweight
- Roman Dolidze (15-4) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (13-2), middleweight
- Kurtis Campbell (8-0) vs. Danny Silva (10-2), featherweight
UFC London results
Main card
- Movsar Evloev def. Lerone Murphy by majority decision (48-46, 48-46, 47-47)
- Luke Riley def. Michael Aswell Jr. by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Michael Page def. Sam Patterson by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Iwo Baraniewski def. Austen Lane by TKO (punches, R1, 0:28)
- Christian Leroy Duncan def. Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Danny Silva def. Kurtis Campbell by TKO (punches, R2, 0:31)
Prelims
- Mason Jones def. Axel Sosa by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Nathaniel Wood def. Losene Keita by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Mario Pinto def. Felipe Franco by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Mantas Kondratavicius def. Antonio Trocoli by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27)
- Brando Pericic def. Louie Sutherland by TKO (punches, R1, 1:48)
- Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady def. Shem Rock by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Shanelle Dyer def. Ravena Oliveira by TKO (head kick and punches, R2, 1:17)
UFC London live blog
Post-fight press conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Movsar Evloev defeats Lerone Murphy by decision
Movsar Evloev (20-0) defeats Lerone Murphy (17-1-1) by majority decision at featherweight. The judges scored the fight 48-46, 48-46, and 47-47.
Luke Riley defeats Michael Aswell Jr by decision
Luke Riley (13-0) defeats Michael Aswell (11-4-0) by unanimous decision at featherweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.
Michael Page defeats Sam Patterson by decision
Michael Page (25-3) defeats Sam Patterson (14-3-1) by unanimous decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.
Iwo Baraniewski TKOs Austen Lane in first round
Iwo Baraniewski (8-0) defeats Austen Lane (13-8) by first-round TKO with punches at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:28 of the round.
Christian Leroy Duncan defeats Roman Dolidze by decision
Christian Leroy Duncan (14-2) defeats Roman Dolidze (15-5) by unanimous decision at middleweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28.
Danny Silva TKOs Kurtis Campbell in second round
Danny Silva (11-2) defeats Kurtis Campbell (8-1) by second-round TKO with punches at featherweight. The stoppage came at 0:31 of the round.
Mason Jones defeats Axel Sosa by decision
Mason Jones (18-2) defeats Axel Sosa (11-1-1) by unanimous decision at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.
Nathaniel Wood defeats Losene Keita by decision
Nathaniel Wood (23-6) defeats Losene Keita (16-2) by split decision at featherweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28.
Mario Pinto defeats Felipe Franco by decision
Mario Pinto (12-0) defeats Felipe Franco (10-2) by unanimous decision at heavyweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28.
Mantas Kondratavicius defeats Antonio Trocoli by decision
Mantas Kondratavicius (9-1) defeats Antonio Trocoli (12-7) by unanimous decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-27, and 29-27.
Brando Pericic TKOs Louie Sutherland in first round
Brando Pericic (6-1) defeats Louie Sutherland (10-5) by first-round TKO with punches. The heavyweight came to an end at 1:48 of the round.
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady defeats Shem Rock by decision
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady (16-4) defeats Shem Rock (12-3-1) by unanimous decision at lightweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.
Shanelle Dyer TKOs Ravena Oliveira in second round
In the event opener, Shanelle Dyer (7-1) defeats Ravena Oliveira (7-4-1) by second-round TKO with a head kick and punches. The stoppage came at 1:17 of the round. The bout was contested at a 116.5-pound catchweight after Oliveira missed the non-title strawweight limit by half a pound.
How to watch and start time
UFC London airs live on Paramount+. The main card starts at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT.